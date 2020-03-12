Iowa’s newly appointed Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen issued a court order March 12, detailing preparedness measures to minimize the impact of Covid-19 spread on the court system.
While listing a set of options for judges, lawyers and judges, intended to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the order says “all such efforts must be consistent with keeping courts open to the fullest possible extent.”
Attorneys are asked to “affirmatively inquire” if their clients and witnesses have an elevated risk of transmitting the novel coronavirus. Further, lawyers must notify relevant parties and clerks of court if any participant in a scheduled hearing is reasonably suspected to have an elevated risk of transmitting the virus.
The order directs attorneys to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and the judicial branch website to get guidance on who is at an elevated risk of transmitting Covid-19.
Further, jurors who suspect they may be at risk, should notify the jury manager so their presence is rescheduled for a later date, and judges are urged to consider video-conferencing.
Bremer County Health Department Administrator Lindley Sharp issued a statement Thursday, saying that for the “general who are unlikely to be exposed to the virus at this time, the risk remains low.”
As the World Health Organization declared the situation a pandemic on Wednesday. There are 14 confirmed cases in Iowa, 13 of whom are in Johnson County with one in Pottawatomie County.
Meanwhile, Friday’s Iowa High School Athletic Association boys basketball state finals will be held with limited attendance inside Wells Fargo Arena, the association announced Thursday afternoon. Also, the NCAA announced the cancellation of its men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling tournaments as well as all spring championships, while four of the five professional sports leagues have suspended operations.
Justice Christensen she will continue to work with court administrators as the situation continues to evolve.
“As circumstances change, this order may be updated,” Justice Christensen said in the order.