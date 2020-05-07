AMES — Iowa State University announces students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who will receive bachelor of sciences degrees upon completion of the spring 2020 semester. The following local students will join a network of 46,000 CALS alumni sharing their talents and making a difference around the world.
Andrew Epley of Plainfield majoring in Agricultural Business
Alana Platte of Fairbank majoring in Global Resource Systems
Emily Martins of Fairbank majoring in Agricultural Studies
Jessica Tharp of Waverly majoring in Business Administration
Logan Derifield of Denver majoring in Agricultural Business
Megan Smith of Denver majoring in Animal Science
Nathan Arthur of Sumner majoring in Dairy Science
Seth Walker of Waverly majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology
Michael Dix of Shell Rock majoring in Agricultural Business
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university’s commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement has moved to a virtual format. While graduation may look a little different in this format, there are still opportunities for students to celebrate their achievement with their family, friends and supporters.
On May 8, 2020 the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a virtual convocation at 9:00 a.m CST. This event provides individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.
• Dean’s Message: Daniel J. Robison, endowed dean’s chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.
• Senior Speaker: Vishesh Bhatia, graduating genetics major
• Recognition of Senior Awards: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council
• Presentation of Graduates: Video slide shows featuring the individual achievement of the graduates
In addition, Iowa State University’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies for undergraduates, graduates, and veterinary medicine students will be available on-demand beginning 10 a.m CST.
and the entire spring 2020 graduating class will forever share a special place in Cyclone history. Please join us online to celebrate their achievements.