Iowa State University

AMES — Iowa State University announces students in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences who will receive bachelor of sciences degrees upon completion of the spring 2020 semester. The following local students will join a network of 46,000 CALS alumni sharing their talents and making a difference around the world.

Andrew Epley of Plainfield majoring in Agricultural Business

Alana Platte of Fairbank majoring in Global Resource Systems

Emily Martins of Fairbank majoring in Agricultural Studies

Jessica Tharp of Waverly majoring in Business Administration

Logan Derifield of Denver majoring in Agricultural Business

Megan Smith of Denver majoring in Animal Science

Nathan Arthur of Sumner majoring in Dairy Science

Seth Walker of Waverly majoring in Agricultural Systems Technology

Michael Dix of Shell Rock majoring in Agricultural Business

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis and the university’s commitment to prioritize health and safety, spring commencement has moved to a virtual format. While graduation may look a little different in this format, there are still opportunities for students to celebrate their achievement with their family, friends and supporters.

On May 8, 2020 the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences will host a virtual convocation at 9:00 a.m CST. This event provides individual recognition for graduating seniors and will feature a series of videos hosted on the college Facebook page or at www.cals.iastate.edu/convocation where the virtual celebration will be archived for future viewing.

• Dean’s Message: Daniel J. Robison, endowed dean’s chair in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences.

• Senior Speaker: Vishesh Bhatia, graduating genetics major

• Recognition of Senior Awards: College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Student Council

• Presentation of Graduates: Video slide shows featuring the individual achievement of the graduates

In addition, Iowa State University’s Spring 2020 virtual commencement ceremonies for undergraduates, graduates, and veterinary medicine students will be available on-demand beginning 10 a.m CST.

and the entire spring 2020 graduating class will forever share a special place in Cyclone history. Please join us online to celebrate their achievements.