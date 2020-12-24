AMES – This fall, 2,001 students earned degrees from Iowa State University. The graduates were recognized in a virtual ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Continuing a practice started last spring, Iowa State prepared graduation day gift boxes for all graduating students. It included a cardinal-and-gold tassel, musical card from President Wintersteen that plays “Pomp and Circumstance,” diploma cover, streamer tube, I-State car window decal, Iowa State lapel pin, honor cords if applicable and a free introductory membership to the alumni association.
Area students who received ISU degrees include the following, with their majors and honors:
Denver: Leo Brocka, Bachelor of Science, Construction Engineering
Sumner: Katelin Pagel, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education, Cum Laude
Tripoli: Natalie Eick, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business, Magna Cum Laude
Waverly: Levi Bruns, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Technology; Ellie Foelske, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education and Environmental Studies, Magna Cum Laude; Zachary Mohling, Bachelor of Science, Software Engineering, Cum Laude; Matthew Parry, Bachelor of Science, Animal Ecology; and Jacob Yost, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering.