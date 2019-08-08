DES MOINES — The 2019 Iowa State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. It’s easy to stay up-to-date with all of the latest and greatest activities and news at the Iowa State Fair online at www.iowastatefair.org or the official Iowa State Fair App.
PLAN YOUR DAY
Planning your day at the Fair is made easy with our interactive online daily program and official Iowa State Fair App. Fairgoers can search by date, location or keyword to create their own personal itinerary on Android and Apple devices. Please note: Apple users will need to re-download the App from last year. Visit: https://www.iowastatefair.org/entertainment/fair-schedule/ or download the official Iowa State Fair app for a full list of daily activities.
Text FAIR to 75782 for special offers, updates on concerts, daily activities, weather alerts and more. Text BABY to 75782 to receive updates when new babies are born at the Paul R. Knapp Animal Learning Center. Message frequency varies. No purchase necessary. By texting in, you agree to receive autodialed marketing messages at the number provided. Message and data rates may apply. For Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy, visit: https://mp.vibescm.com/c/s40oh5.
Additional information can be found through social media or e-newsletters; sign up today at www.iowastatefair.org.
GET TO THE FAIR
There are multiple ways to get to the Fair. Fairgoers can drive, take DART Park & Ride, use taxis, Uber and Lyft or come by bicycle.
Directions: From I-35, take I-235 to Exit 10A then head east on East University Avenue approximately four miles to the Fairgrounds.
Taxis, Uber and Lyft: Taxis, Uber and Lyft will be available at Gate 8 for pick up and drop off.
Bicycle: Bicycle parking is available inside Gate 11 for free.
DART Park & Ride: Three Park & Ride locations are available, with free parking, from 8:30 a.m. to midnight each day of the Iowa State Fair. At the Fairgrounds, all DART buses will drop off and pick up at the DART Transit Hub sponsored by Buick GMC at Gate 10 on East 30th Street.
1. Center Street Park & Ride, 7th and Center Streets: Enter Center Street parking ramp on 7th Street. Bus picks up at the corner of 6th Avenue and Center Street.
2. Iowa State Capitol, East 12th Street: Parking available at State Capitol visitor lots. Bus picks up on East 12th Street, directly east of the Capitol building.
3. Southeast Polk High School, NE 80th Street and Highway 163: Parking available in high school parking lots. Bus picks up at main door of high school and drops off at DART Transit Hub at Gate 10 on the Fairgrounds. This is a very popular Park & Ride location and fills up quickly each morning.
If you’re heading to the Fair in the late morning or early afternoon, you are encouraged to use the Center Street or Capitol Park & Ride locations.
For more information on parking lot changes or closures, please text FAIR to 75782. To see the daily program visit www.iowastatefair.org or download the new Iowa State Fair App.
BUY TICKETS
Purchase discounted Thrill Park passes, Family Fun packs and admission tickets before Aug. 8 and save.
Purchase tickets online at iowastatefair.org or at the ticket office located in the Administration building on the Fairgrounds or at area Hy-Vee, Fareway, Cash Saver or Price Chopper locations.