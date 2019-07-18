The Iowa Supreme Court, in another closely watched issue and in another 4-3 decision, issued a ruling regarding the pipeline carrying crude oil from the oil fields of North Dakota across Iowa to Illinois. The high court said the process used by the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) to grant the permit was conducted correctly, in accordance with Iowa law.
The Dakota pipeline goes diagonally across the state from the northwest to the southeast covering about 340 miles and passing through 18 counties.
The lawsuit was brought by a group of landowners and the environmental group Sierra Club. They said the pipeline did not provide any benefit to Iowans and therefore the use of eminent domain to build it was unconstitutional.
The IUB is required by law to consider the public benefits and the costs of a pipeline and to determine if it provides a necessary enough benefit to the public to warrant the use of eminent domain to build it. In this case, the use of eminent domain meant the company securing the right-of-way through private land to construct and bury the pipeline.
The high court determined that the IUB did carry out its duties according to the law. The court said that Iowa does not produce its own oil but consumes 85 million barrels of oil per year, thus it is a foundational source of energy for our state. Therefore the pipeline which carries oil to be processed would help increase the supply to Iowans as well as many others which would result in less expensive oil. Also, the court said that transport by pipeline is much safer than the way the oil is transported now, which is by rail. The court agreed with the IUB that all this would provide enough of a public benefit to justify the IUB’s decision to use eminent domain to build the pipeline.
An oil pipeline is so basic, necessary, and ordinary to the state’s consumption of energy that it does offer enough public benefit to justify the use of eminent domain to build it. In addition, tens of thousands of miles of petroleum and gas product pipelines operate safely and are also currently underground crisscrossing the state, along with hundreds of underground storage tanks.
Also, the Iowa Supreme Court said that the use of eminent domain for a traditional public use such as an oil pipeline is, does not violate the Iowa Constitution or the U.S. Constitution simply because the pipeline passes through the state without taking on or letting off oil in the state.
Conclusion: The majority of four in this decision were Justices Mansfield, Waterman, Christensen (new justice), and Cady. Interestingly, Justice McDonald (new justice) was in the minority but not because he thought the use of eminent domain was unconstitutional but because he thought the entire case should have been thrown out at the start.
Here is another decision that hopefully indicates a welcome change of direction on the part of the Iowa Supreme Court towards a conservative interpretation of the law. The Constitution and the law very carefully protect property owners’ rights regarding the use of eminent domain to either buy or acquire an easement to use private land. However, property owners’ rights must be balanced against necessary public use. The Constitution indicates that property owners’ rights are not unlimited and that it is only with reluctance and obvious need demonstrated and under certain conditions that property owners’ rights should give way. That is the law’s and the Constitution’s intention.
Iowa law charges the Iowa Utilities Board with investigating the facts and issues involved and making a determination according to the Constitution and the law. The court’s job is to ensure the IUB followed the law, which it did without setting its own policy. This demonstrates restraint on the court’s part from “legislating from the bench”, which is a positive development. Again, I am cautiously optimistic that the Iowa Supreme Court may be heading in a conservative direction and it is encouraging to think its rulings may better follow the Constitution and respect the legislature’s role in state government.