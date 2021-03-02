The University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa have formed a new partnership that will streamline the process for UNI students to be admitted to the Master of Science in Finance program in the UI’s Tippie College of Business.
The agreement will allow UNI seniors to apply for admission to the Tippie graduate program provided they meet certain requirements for GPA and course completion. Qualified students will receive conditional admission to the master’s program pending their graduation from UNI. Up to ten admission slots in the program will be reserved for UNI students.
“We are pleased to partner with UI’s Tippie College of Business to ensure our students a seamless transition from our outstanding business programs into a well-recognized finance master’s program. I believe our business graduates are exceptionally well-prepared for the challenge,” said Shar Self, professor of economics and head, department of finance and department of economics at the University of Northern Iowa.
Tom Rietz, professor of finance and department executive officer of the Tippie College’s finance department, said the agreement will provide a route for UNI students interested in careers in finance a leg up to a world-class graduate program. For the university, it will build a pipeline to attract some of UNI’s outstanding undergraduate students.
The partnership takes effect with students in UNI’s graduating class of 2021.