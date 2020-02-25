The Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum, 503 South Street, Waterloo, will be screening “Iron Jawed Angels” at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7 and 28 in the Museum’s Theatre.
“Iron Jawed Angels” film description: “Fiery American suffragette Alice Paul lights a fire under the older women’s leaders in Washington, D.C. President Wilson refuses to give all women the vote, but Paul is prepared to go to prison for her cause.” (rated PG-13)
The League of Women Voters will be on hand both Saturdays to help with voter registration.
This film’s theme ties in with the District’s exhibition, currently on display, “Remember the Ladies: The Path to Suffrage.”
Viewing “Iron Jawed Angels” and “Remember the Ladies” is included with Museum Admission: $12 adults, $6 Veterans & children 4-13, 3 and under and Museum Members are free.
For further details, call 319-234-6357 or visit gmdistrict.org.