The 1st Battalion 133rd Infantry Regiment of the Iowa Army National Guard, also known as the “Ironman Battalion” showed its thanks for the City of Waverly’s support by awarding a plaque Monday afternoon.
Maj. Andrew Smith, full-time officer in charge of the guard unit based in Waterloo, presented the plaque to Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman. The inscription reads, in part, “For your incredible and patriotic support of our soldiers, families and alumni.”
Hoffman had issued a proclamation during the July 6 City Council meeting to recognize July 11, 2020, as “Ironman Battalion Day” in Waverly.