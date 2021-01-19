Irvin David Kazda, 91, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Sunday night, January 17, 2021, surrounded by his family, at his home near Waverly.
Irvin was born on May 7, 1929, in Marshfield, Wisconsin, the son of Joseph and Rosalie (Perotka) Kazda. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Wenceslaus Church in Milladore, Wisconsin. At 13 years of age, he began working as a farm hand and then a grain truck driver for farmers in the Milladore community. Irvin served in the United States Air Force from October 6, 1946 until his honorable discharge on October 5, 1949. While on leave with his buddy, Irvin met the love of his life, Darlys Arenholz, on a blind date. The couple was married on June 10, 1951, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly. In 1955, they moved into their forever home east of Waverly. After serving in the military, Irvin worked at Rath Packing, and Deike Implement before settling into his 39-year career at Carnation (Nestlé); He retired in 1991.
Irvin was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and Waverly VFW Post #2208. Earlier in life, he was a member of the Waverly Fire Department and also a Boy Scout Leader for Webelo’s, Pack No. 69. Irvin was an outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, fishing trips to Canada, mushroom hunting and wildlife. He also liked to bowl, make maple syrup, bake bread and pies, and vegetable gardening. Irvin and Darlys sold their goods at the Waverly Farmers Market; they were known as the Bread Man and Pie Lady. The couple also sold maple syrup, handmade wooden bird houses, and dried apples at craft shows. They also enjoyed attending polka festivals and flea markets. They shared a memorable trip to Alaska and Irvin would accompany Darlys to the casino.
Irvin is survived by his wife of 69 years, Darlys, two sons, Daryl (Sherry) Kazda of Plainfield and Richard (Deena) Kazda of Waverly; eight grandchildren, Kami, Kellie, Megan, Ben, Zack, Matt, Bryan and Thomas; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Marc and Steven; his parents; four sisters, Teresa, Anna, Marian and Francis; and two brothers, Cliff and Gordon.
According to his wishes, Irvin’s body has been cremated and there will be no services at this time. Memorials may be directed to Irvin’s family for later designation, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.