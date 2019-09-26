First, let me say that I am filled with joy to be living in Waverly and serving the congregation of Trinity United Methodist Church. My roots are deep in the Midwest, so coming back to the Midwest from the East Coast has been a real pleasure.
Today there are debates in many religious circles regarding the authority of Scripture. The Jewish faith, the Christian faith, and the Islam faith are all struggling with areas of our societal norms and trying to determine whether the settled cannon of their faith can tolerate and/or welcome what is happening within our social structure. In other words, does the faith statement of the religion allow for the practice of whatever the issue is that society is embracing?
As a Christian, I will approach briefly what our society is doing regarding Scripture and the way the Christian faith has historically and spiritually looked at the issue. Theologian N.T Wright poses the question, “how can there be an authoritative book?” Put another way, what is being claimed when we say that a book has authority over a subject or an area of life? And if the treatment of that area of life is authoritative, how does impact the life and actions of the society or in particular the group that believes that book is authoritative?
It strikes me that I will be totally unable to answer those questions in a five-hundred-word newspaper article. However, these are the dividing issues in every religion listed above and all the sects or divisions of each of those faiths.
In the Christian faith, there has been a raging debate about the authority of Scripture regarding the acceptance of LGBTQIA+ individuals being ordained as full clergy. That debate started in earnest in the late 1960’s and today is still raging in many denominations throughout Christendom. This very day there are two individuals that attend Trinity that are in Kansas City at a conference discussing the United Methodist stance on not allowing ordination of LGBTQUI+ individuals as clergy in the United Methodist Church. All individuals in that acronym are welcomed and incorporated as anyone else into the United Methodist Church but not allowed ordination or marriage rites within the church. It is felt by many, including me, that the church will divide over this issue within the next five years and the United Methodist brand will be no longer.
The current three generations have a real problem with authority. “Who’s in charge?” is often the question. That question is usually answered in the context of the organization that is being asked the question. However, if an individual doesn’t agree with the answer they usually aren’t willing to accept the stance or authority of the organization.
In the past, when an individual did not accept the rules, regulations, laws, or ordinances of an organization there were two paths to follow. Either the individual left that organization for another organization that was more to their thinking or they attempted to change the organization by amending the rules. Today that is often not the case. Individuals tend to stay within the organization and simply not follow the rules and tenants of that organization. This causes chaos because the consequences of not following the rules is no covenant exists within the organization. An example in the secular would be a police force that chooses to enforce only certain rules and not others. There would be chaos.
So, does the Scripture have authority to lead within the sacred? Is the Bible, or the Septuagint or Koran simply an antiquated document that we must change, revise, and bring up to our current intellectual and cultural standards? Does God change because we have “evolved” as a society and understand justice in a different way than the ancients understood the word? Volumes are written on each of these questions. Before you say we need to change the settled cannon of the church ask yourself the question, ‘Is this really what God has instructed us to do?’ Then listen for an answer.