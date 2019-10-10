Racial prejudice — Is there a cure? Is there a vaccine? If not, how does one recognize his/her prejudice and learn to live with it?
It is natural for humans to grow up liking some things more than others. This could include food, music, movies and people. We then become influenced by our culture and culture is entwined with religion. The mix is like epoxy: it creates a strong bond when the two elements are combined. Dislikes turn into prejudice which seems as endurable as plastic.
We can be prejudiced about a lot of things, but in this article I want to reflect on the one that is so hurtful to our national interests: the white race fear of people of color. This is a particular problem for the United States in that we are a nation that officially proclaims “all are welcome.” However, our founding white forebearers destroyed the Native American people and then built an economy by making slaves of people of color.
Even after the Civil War and the ending of slavery, the dominant white culture remained in control, and people of color knew what they had to do in order to survive. White privilege accepted this as normal and people of color learned to adapt.
In the ”60s of the last century, people of color [especially those of African descent] arose to demand that their humanity be recognized. Those of us who lived through those times know the struggle. In an effort to be recognized, people of color had to challenge and break the rules of the dominant society. This led to riots and destruction of property. Eventually some things changed for the better, others changed on the surface but white privilege continued.
At the heart of white privilege is racism and a fear of people of color. This brings us to the present. America’s greatness is in part due to its ethic and racial diversity. The people of the dominant white, European, Christian culture accepted this diversity as long as it did not interfere with their white privilege.
Our nation has reached the point where in the near future there will be more people of color in the United States than people who are white. With their white privilege threatened, many have become afraid. Since this fear is associated with people of color, it stirs up hidden racism. The link between white privilege and racism becomes clear. I realize that saying this evokes strong reactions. We who enjoy ‘white privilege’ don’t realize our racial prejudice and find it offensive when it is pointed out.
I want to get personal. I grew up in white America — in Waverly. I seldom saw a person of color in my formative years. When I did see a person whose skin was black I was afraid. My culture taught that “white” represented purity, “black” was its opposite. I didn’t really think much about this, but as I came to maturity I was pretty much tuned to accept white privilege as normal. I didn’t think of myself as a racist — I was a good citizen.
I lived in East Waterloo during the ”60s when African Americans in Waterloo joined the national effort to be recognized as equal human beings. In our dialog for understanding the things said about white people and the threats felt by their words and actions were hurtful and fearful, but they were necessary and certainly helpful in breaking my shell of white privilege, and helped me realize I was a racist. I suppose I will always be a racist because of my cultural heritage, but at least I can now admit it and attempt to deal with it.
I respect people of every color as equal humans made in the “image of God” but sometimes it takes a conscious effort to practice what I believe. Actually, we all came from Africa. It is just that as some moved to the north and had less exposure to the sun their skin turned lighter and eventual passed as white.
I am so thankful that I was privilege to live in East Waterloo for thirty years, including the ”60s. The personal growth I had during those years I consider at the heart of my spiritual experience.
Where do we go from here? We are in the political election cycle and the rhetoric has become nasty. Politicians are fanning human fear and hidden racism to demonize opponents and to gain supporters. We need to resist this! Examine who you are as a human being. Don’t be afraid of the term “racism” even though such fear is normal for those of us who grew up with white privilege.
Face your fears! People of all shades of color are human beings with fears and desires like all of us. Learn to accept others. If you have contacts with people of color, develop a friendship. As you have opportunity, engage with people of color. You will discover you are more alike than different.