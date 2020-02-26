Isabelle Linn Meyer
Isabelle L. Meyer, 18, of Sumner, died tragically Wednesday, February 19, 2020, rural Sumner, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 9 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. George Volkert and Rev. Ronnie Koch officiating. Private family funeral services will follow at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner. Burial will follow the private family service at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township. Visitation will be held at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner on Friday, February 28, from 2 PM to 7 PM, and for one hour preceding services on Saturday at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner. Please check the website Thursday afternoon, or call 563-578-3451 to verify these services times. Due to the delay from the State Medical Examiner Office in Ankeny, there could be a change in times. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made in Belle’s memory to SEMS or Community Memorial Hospital, both in Sumner.
Isabelle Linn, daughter of Gene and Susie (Anfinson) Meyer was born November 14, 2001, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo. She was baptized on December 2, 2001, by Rev. George Volkert and confirmed March 29, 2015, by Rev George Volkert, both at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner. Belle participated in volleyball, track, basketball and softball. During her eighth grade year running the hurdles at the conference meet, she fell, but continued the race and eventually won, even though she suffered a broken wrist due to her fall. She also was in the Sumner Sensations for all four years of high school. Belle loved to sing and perform with the Sensations, and also sang at her sister Laura’s wedding. Most recently, she starting wrestling with the local AAU Wrestling program, which gave her a lot of joy. Belle learned many valuable lessons from the AAU Wrestling Coach, Victor Coronado. She enjoyed camping, kayaking, snowmobiling, and driving her manual transmission truck, which her dad taught her to drive. During the raffle of Jr/Sr Prom, there was a blue kayak that she really wanted, and as fortune would have it, she had first choice of the prizes. Belle also enjoyed hunting with Dan, Chanty, and Marissa Nuss. She shot her first buck with the Nuss family which she was really excited about, but may have been even more excited with the Hardees trip that followed as a reward for their successful hunt. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Milo. Belle had various activities she was involved with and many interests, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, whom she adored and loved very much.
Isabelle is survived by her parents, Susie and Gene Meyer of Sumner; four siblings, Tyler Meyer of Roland, Trevor Meyer of Waterloo, Laura (Garty) Taye of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Austin Meyer of Waterloo; two nephews, Gavin and Liam Taye of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; maternal grandmother, Sue (Gary) Rivers of Kiel Wisconsin; and paternal grandparents, and Norma and Virgil Meyer of Sumner.
She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; maternal grandfather, James Anfinson in 1983; and two aunts, Sally Tomkins and Lynn Meyer, both in February of 2017.