A virtual commencement ceremony was held this spring at Iowa State University to honor the nearly 5,100 graduates who earned degrees.
The traditional on-campus celebrations were moved online as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. University leaders recorded three commencement ceremonies to honor graduates.
Following are graduates from the Waverly Newspapers area, with degrees, major and any honors:
Allison: Madyson Bixby, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering
Denver: Angie Burke, Bachelor of Science, Biological Systems Engineering, Cum Laude; Bobbie Grosse, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Nicholas Sabelka, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Engineering, Cum Laude; Megan Smith, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science, Cum Laude; Keefer Thurman, Bachelor of Science, Mechanical Engineering; Spencer Vauthier, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies
Fredericksburg: Justin Kuennen, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
Greene: Isabel Derdzinski, Bachelor of Science, Kinesiology and Health, Magna Cum Laude
Plainfield: Logan Hansen, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Shell Rock: Michael Dix, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Business
Sumner: Jacob Harks, Bachelor of Science, Supply Chain Management; Andrew O’Brien, Bachelor of Science, Computer Engineering
Tripoli: Dalton Gaede, Bachelor of Science, Entrepreneurship
Waverly: David Reznicek, Business Analytics; Nathan Sands, Bachelor of Architecture, Architecture-Professional Degree, Summa Cum Laude; Jessica Tharp, Bachelor of Science, Animal Science; Jessica Tharp, Master of Business, Business Administration; Jared Yost, Bachelor of Science, Culinary Food Science — Human Sciences