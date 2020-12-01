Bremer County Extension Council Meeting
The regular meeting of the Bremer County Extension Council will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Extension Office, Tripoli, and via Zoom.
4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In
The 4-H/FFA Market Beef Weigh-In will be held from 7-9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19 at the Waverly Sales Barn.
Market Beef weighed will then be eligible to participate in the 2021 Bremer County Fair and State Fair. Keep in mind to social distance, stay in your vehicle at all time unless weighing animals, we also strongly recommend wearing a mask.