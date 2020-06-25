AMES — More than 12,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2020 Dean’s List.
Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of nine credit hours of graded course work.
The following area students made the list:
Allison: Madyson Jo Bixby, 4, Biological Systems Engineering; Sage M. Sherburne, 4, Animal Science
Clarksville: Emily Leerhoff, 4, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Adam Ray Lovrien, 4, Genetics (AGLS); Jenny Reuling, 3, Dairy Science; James L. Schellhorn, 4, Construction Engineering
Denver: Leo Stone Brocka, 4, Construction Engineering; Oskar C. Brocka, 1, Biology (AGLS); Andrew James Davis, 1, Pre-Business; Natalie Rose Even, 2, Animal Ecology; Jaden Michael Forde, 2, Software Engineering; Jenna M. Haase, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Kristina Marie Happel, 4, Event Management; Paige Lynette Harberts, 3, Child, Adult, and Family Services; Alexandrea K. Jennings, 4, Biology (AGLS); Nicholas Krabbenhoft, 4, Software Engineering; Karter Steven Krueger, 4, Software Engineering; Mckenna Joyce Pollock, 4, Elementary Education; Nicholas James Sabelka, 4, Agricultural Engineering; Megan Sue Smith, 4, Animal Science; Sarah E. Steege, 2, Kinesiology and Health
Fredericksburg: Georgia Kate Ackley, 4, Food Science (AGLS); Justin T. Kuennen, 4, Computer Engineering; Emily Sue Sipley, 4, History
Greene: Isabel Grace Derdzinski, 4, Kinesiology and Health; Jared T. Feldman, 3, Agricultural Studies; Denver Jay Landers, 4, Chemical Engineering; Bailey Rae Mitchell, 4, English; Karly Maria Nederhoff, 3, Elementary Education
Janesville: Keigan Michael Feldmann, 3, Architecture-Professional Degree; Megan K. Korte, 4, Event Management; Carlie Luann Miller, 2, Animal Science; Katelynn Laree Panning, 4, Animal Ecology
Nashua: Drew Bernard Moine, 3, Pre-Business; Jaymie Ann Wasem, 2, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies
Plainfield: Andrew Jonathan Epley, 4, Agricultural Business; Logan Scot Hansen, 4, Industrial Engineering; Trace Everett Kromminga, 4, Mechanical Engineering
Readlyn: Jacob Maxwell Joerger, 3, Agricultural Business
Shell Rock: Macy Anne Janssen, 4, Agricultural Business; Brooke Ann Willson, 3, Animal Ecology
Sumner: Jenna Joleen Brandt, 3, Kinesiology and Health; Justin Reid Dillon, 3, Agricultural Engineering; Bryce Owen Gaede, 3, Agricultural Engineering; Robert Thomas Goss, 4, Animal Ecology; Jacob R. Harks, 4, Supply Chain Management; Andrew Thomas O’Brien, 4, Computer Engineering; Katelin Elizabeth Pagel, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education; Alyssa Lee Swehla, 4, Agronomy; Callan J. Vanengelenburg, 2, Agricultural Business
Tripoli: Brady James Brocka, 2, Pre-Architecture; Dalton Glen Gaede, 4, Entrepreneurship; Kyle C. Gilbert, 4, Industrial Technology
Waverly: Faith M. Abben, 4, Elementary Education; Levi D. Bruns, 4, Industrial Technology; Abby Roxanne Caldwell, 4, Open Option (LAS); Ethan Joseph Dunn, 4, Chemical Engineering; Hannah Lee Folkerts, 3, Animal Science; Connor J. Havlovic, 2, Accounting; Grace Alice Hoins, 4, Event Management; Hannah Renee Johnson, 2, Family and Consumer Science Education and Studies; Zachary S. Mohling, 4, Software Engineering; Matthew Ian Parry, 4, Animal Ecology; Emily Elizabeth Perrott, 4, Biological Systems Engineering; Jack Henry Potter, 4, Cyber Security Engineering; Samuel John Potter, 3, Mechanical Engineering; Cade Ervin Pruhs, 2, Finance; Nathan Alan Sands, 4, Architecture-Professional Degree; John Robert Stensland, 4, Community and Regional Planning; Carly Christine Strauser, 3, Agronomy; Dakota Tilleraas, 4, Veterinary Medicine