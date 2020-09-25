WAVERLY – Bob Goeller was hopeful Clarksville would be able to complete the its 2020 varsity regular-season schedule.
For the first time in three years, the Clarksville fielded a team after combining with North Butler, and Clarksville's new head coach was excited to see his young team mature.
With a roster of only 20 players, with more than half his starters either freshmen or sophomores, Goeller knew the odds of staying healthy weren’t good.
When the Indians lost four players to injury, including “quite a few of them (that) wouldn’t be back to play” this season, reality began to set in.
On Monday, Goeller came to grips with the toughest decision of his coaching career – one that was, ultimately, inevitable.
After four weeks, Clarksville Consolidated School District canceled the remainder of its varsity football season, the district announced Wednesday on its Facebook page. The decision stemmed from “low roster numbers,” as well as “concern for player safety and well-being,” according to the statement.
“It feels like we’ve lost a family member,” Goeller said. “… The kids were, they’re emotional, too, of course, but all the coaches were. It’s tough. It feels like we’ve lost someone close to us.”
Clarksville will move forward with a JV season, beginning Sept. 28 in Maynard.
The Indians, who competed in 8-man, District 2, were 0-4 and scheduled to host Turkey Valley on Friday. Clarksville had been outscored by a combined 282-38.
Goeller said the three-year gap in which Clarksville combined with North Butler and competed in Class 1A, District 3, did not impact the decision to cancel the varsity season, but “it didn’t help."
“There’s kids that were playing that we were uneasy about playing,” the coach added.
Just a couple of weeks ago, Goeller said, Clarksville's roster shrunk from 20 to 16 players due to injuries. Ten of the Indians' remaining healthy players were underclassmen.
“We ended up playing with 16 (Sept. 18 against Janesville), which isn’t a good number to have,” he said.
“By far, it’s not an easy decision to make,” Goeller said. “It’s definitely a grieving process that we’re going through right now.”
Goeller said he plans to field a varsity team in 2021, and the coach is comfortable with the size of his junior, sophomore and freshman classes moving forward.
“We’re looking at over 20 kids, for sure, out next year,” he said. “Things still look positive in the future.”