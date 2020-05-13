One foot in the memories of four unforgettable years.
Another in the exciting uncertainty of what’s to come.
What was contrasted with what is.
And what will be…
This is exactly where the graduating seniors of the Class of 2020 find themselves today, as generations of their predecessors have — on the threshold of real life, looking at an exhilarating new start.
But one challenge no other graduation class has ever encountered so far, at least not en masse and not of this scope, is the reality of closing the page on high school and all the years that preceded it, in the midst of a global pandemic.
Ponder that for a moment.
Reflect on what it would look like if you were in their shoes.
And then take a much longer moment to appreciate their resilience and attitude.
It is not what they would have picked had they been asked, as there is a lot of emotion tied to the turning of the tassle and walking across the stage in late May, after the farewell remarks of the class president and after high school Principal Dr. David Fox delivers his anecdote-filled send-off.
That may still happen later in the summer, as school officials contemplate a June 20 event, but the operative word is “may.”
But no matter what, the reality the 2020 seniors own is unique.
With all the expectations of a traditional graduation on hold for now, they will have plenty of stories to share in future high school reunions, and the experience of going through the pandemic that will bind them for life.
Meanwhile, the seniors overwhelmingly picked this year’s slogan, “It is what it is,” and a class song called, ”Six Feet Apart” by country singer Luke Combs, as both truly capture their predicament.
Yes, their expectations were disrupted by the pandemic, but after an understandable moment of grieving for what had been lost, they are ready to move forward.
Camryn Grawe, one of the seniors and a soccer player, said like many of her peers, she was hopeful the graduation ceremony would take place as originally planned, but is now looking forward to a June event, perhaps.
“I hope we can have it as traditional as possible and celebrate next to our friends and family,” Camryn said.
While expectations may have been dashed, Ethan Flege, the class president, who is headed to West Point, said that the focus has now shifted.
“It’s part of knowing what you can control and making the most of every situation, and making the most of the hand you have been dealt,” he said, explaining the current situation.
Meanwhile, to introduce a sense of some normalcy and to shower their seniors with love, many parents have rolled up their sleeves and put their talents to work to create a memorable experience for their kids and to appreciate the teachers and the school staff and the parents and the siblings and the grandparents, and the extended families who, too, would have been a part of a traditional graduation.
It takes a village to raise a sigh school graduate, and it takes years to complete this journey to its cap-and-gown culmination.
There have been many formal and informal displays of recognition over the past few weeks.
One enterprising father put together a slideshow of graduating seniors online, set to original music written by classmate Paul Zelle. Other parents have posted pictures with their families and siblings, and a possible drive by recognition of seniors along Fourth Avenue Southwest that may happen later this summer. The details are still in the works, says Chelsea McNally, the organizer, and up-to-the minute information will be updated online.
McNally, whose youngest son, Tyler, is among the graduating seniors, said she has a deeply emotional connection to this group of students. As a middle school library associate, she took a picture of this class as eighth-graders. Today, she treasures it even more.
“I was so blessed to be a part of their daily school lives, they are very special, every single one of them,” she said.
In another event, expected to unfold on Sunday morning, a group of parent volunteers will display yard signs in front of the high school, featuring each graduate. The signs are expected to stay in place for the next two weeks, after which each senior may take their sign home.
In the meantime, many seniors are now focused on what their next challenge will be. For Tyler McNally, the middle school’s library associate’s son, it is what his first semester of college might look like.
A football and rugby player in high school, Tyler is headed to Wartburg College in the fall, where he plans to study sociology with an emphasis in criminal justice and continue to play football. He said while he is unsure exactly how the fall semester will unfold, his experiences in high school have amply prepared him to cope with the unexpected.
“In high school, we had online college classes we could take, so we understand what online is like,” he said, reflecting on one of the possible scenarios. “We definitely will have a story to tell our grandchildren one day. They will find it hard to believe.”
Flege, the class president, said he and his peers are thankful for all the initiatives the parents have launched to recognize their growth and hard work.
“It shows what kind of people we have in this community,” he said, “They are going to great lengths to make us feel appreciated and highlight our accomplishments.”