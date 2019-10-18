After the stands emptied, both benches cleared and the final score shone on the scoreboard, all that remained on the field were the seniors.
Seniors who have spent four years getting to know each other, this community, this field.
Seniors who didn't want to go home because all they wanted was one last moment with their friends, their family.
They gathered in the south end zone. Some wrapped their arms tightly around each other. Others took photos with family members.
Nearly all had tears glistening in their eyes.
Because Friday was senior night, their last time playing in Go-Hawk Stadium. And the Waverly-Shell Rock football team lost another game, 35-18 to dominant Independence (8-0, 4-0 District 3) in the season's final home game.
"It’s just sad. Upsetting," senior quarterback Ethan Flege said after wiping away tears. "Last time here, playing on this field in front of our home crowd and it didn’t come out the way we wanted it to. We battled."
"I mean, it’s emotional," senior Payton Leonard said. "The thing hasn’t hit me yet. It’s that wall that’s gonna hit me."
On top of being senior night, Friday was also the "Coaches vs. Cancer" game, designed to raise breast cancer awareness. It was parents' night too.
Which meant parents walked arm-and-arm with their sons, displaying wide smiles and holding bouquets of flowers. Twirlers swirled flags adorned with three shades of pink through the chill autumn air, and the Go-Hawk stretching its wings to either 45 yard line was dyed a hot pink.
So it was a splendid night in Waverly in every way but one — the Go-Hawks lost their second straight game. A season that had already ended a 9-year playoff streak became worse as W-SR's record fell to 2-6 (1-3 District 3).
"I thought our kids fought," head coach Mark Hubbard said. "That’s the best team in our district. I thought our kids hung in there. It was a 10 point ballgame up until the end. I was very proud of our kids’ effort."
Despite the lopsided final score, Hubbard said Friday was the best the Go-Hawks have played all season. He's right to say so.
They posted 18 points — tied for a season-high — against a team that has allowed just 6 points per game this season.
They held a Mustangs team that has scored 42 points per game to just 35 points.
As has been the case all season, Waverly-Shell Rock had its chances to win. And as halftime neared, it was easy to envision a route to victory for the Go-Hawks.
Flege ran the ball for a touchdown on a quarterback sneak and then threw a perfect pass to Leonard for a 2-point conversion to bring the deficit to 14-11 with 1 minute, 30 seconds left in the second quarter.
"Being down a field goal against a good team like that with 2 minutes left in the half, we were feeling really good about ourselves," Flege said."
"We had the momentum," Leonard said. "After a score like that, we were hype."
But then, lighting struck in the form of Independence quarterback Logan Schmitt.
Schmitt, who came into the game with 31 total touchdowns, hit receiver Blake Bartz for a 13-yard gain to the Mustangs' 43 yard line. Then, Schmitt hit Brayden Holt on a slant, who took off downfield all the way to the W-SR 8.
Two plays later, Marcus Beatty ran for a touchdown inside the left pylon, and the extra point put Indepenence up 21-11.
In a matter of moments, the Go-Hawks' momentum and confidence was smashed.
"That score they got before half was a big one," Hubbard said. "Otherwise, you get to the locker room down 3 and you’re receiving the ball in the second half. You never know. But credit our opponent, they made some plays."
W-SR stayed within 10 points for most of the second half, until Kaleb Lamphier's second touchdown put Independence up 35-18 for good with 2 minutes left.
"We played really well at times," Flege said. "They just had a couple big plays."
If the Go-Hawks were to contend for a win Friday, they needed to start the game well, and they did exactly that.
They didn't allow Independence to get a single first down or score in the opening quarter, forcing three 3-and-outs.
W-SR took advantage of the slow Independence start — in its first drive, W-SR used a flurry of jet sweeps to drive the ball to the Mustangs' 15 yard line, where Noah Jeppesen nailed a 31-yard field goal.
The Go-Hawks had a chance to end the first quarter with the ball and the lead, but as the final seconds ticked down, a stroke of bad luck in a season full of them flipped the game on W-SR's head.
Flege threw a sharp pass to Layne McDonald, who appeared to catch the ball for a first down. But Independence's Cole Davis slammed into McDonald, ripped the ball away for an interception and returned the ball all the way to W-SR's 23 yard line.
Moments later, Independence got on the board with a Schmitt touchdown on a quarterback draw. A good extra point put the Mustangs up 7-3 with 10 minutes, 28 seconds left in the first half.
"We had Layne coming across the field, and I threw it to him," Flege said. "As he caught it he turned up the field, and the defender hit him and must’ve ripped it out of his hands."
After forcing a W-SR 3-and-out, Independence punched it in again.
On 2nd-and-1 from the Go-Hawks' 27, Schmitt threw a perfect deep pass right on the money to Bartz in the end zone. Bartz was covered well by W-SR, but the throw couldn't have been better.
That, along with another good extra point put Independence up 14-3.
W-SR didn't give in after that, getting three first downs on a drive that resulted in Flege's QB sneak.
Then came the Beatty run that sent W-SR into the locker room trailing 21-11.
The Go-Hawks received the ball to start the second half with a chance to vault themselves back in the game. But all hopes of that ended quickly.
A chop block penalty made it 3rd and 15 for W-SR, and Flege was picked off for a second time by Matthew Doyle on a tipped pass.
Independence took over at the W-SR 42 and promptly drove the ball down the field. Lamphier plunged down the middle into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown.
A fourth extra point from the Mustangs pushed their lead to 28-11, with 7 minutes, 22 seconds left in the third quarter.
The Go-Hawks were unable to score in the third quarter, but they forced a potential game-changing play as the period ended.
Independence's block from deep in its own territory was blocked by W-SR, which recovered the ball at the Mustangs' 20 yard line.
It was the kind of big play W-SR has needed all season, and after a Ethan Flege run converted a 4th and 5 to put the ball in goal, freshman McCrae Hagarty was able to plunge into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown with 9 minutes left in the game.
That's where all fortune ended for the Go-Hawks, however.
W-SR's onside kick failed, and while it forced Independence to turn the ball over on downs the next possession, the Go-Hawks punted the ball on 4th down with 6 minutes left, serving as a proverbial white flag.
Then came Lamphier's dagger.
With one game left, W-SR has one last chance to put a cherry on top of a season gone rotten.
Facing as big a rival as Charles City on Friday, what better opportunity is there?
"Not only do we want to get the win, we want to come out and make a statement," Flege said.