Finally citizens of Waverly you can see it in writing. Mr. (Brian) Harvey’s comments say it all [Champions Ridge promoters are doing the community a disservice, Oct. 15] and quoting his article: “The former Smith property had excellent potential for commercial and housing development and could bring a good price from a developer. The proceeds would enable the completion of the Parkway project at little or no cost to taxpayers and possibly with money left over to provide for other badly needed improvements such as the Green Bridge. Mr Smith’s dream can still be honored by naming the Parkway complex after him.”
Our mayor, city administrator and councilperson [Edith] Waldstein have had this in the plans since the day they got their hands on Neil Smith’s land. They threw up enough roadblocks to try and stop us from developing Champions Ridge but we are not going away.
Without confiscating the profits of the sale of the land we were told it would be about four years before they could complete the Parkway Project with no plans for adult diamonds, don’t they know that a youth ballplayer will eventually become an adult ballplayer?
I chuckle at Mr. Harvey’s numbers and his research into ballparks built in Pennsylvania and Texas and the cost to build them. Why didn’t he use my numbers, it cost only $25 for us to to build a diamond in Vietnam or look at the actual cost to build a complex at Dike and Parkersburg.
As for naming the Parkway Complex after Mr. Smith, how would Mr. Harvey feel that the money he donated to the dog park was used to buy a refuse pump at the city sewage plant, plus they are building the complex at the old city dump site.
There was some good news hearing that the Little League Organization has worked out details with the city for usage at the Parkway Diamonds. This will now open Champions Ridge to construct six adult regulation diamonds for district, state and national tournaments plus provide Waverly Softball Association for league play. Also allows an area for some commercial business to build indoor batting and pitching cages for baseball and softball and hitting simulators for softball, baseball and golfing. There will be room for future expansion to build Iowa High School Accredited girls softball and boys baseball diamonds to attract district and state playoff games.
If their proposals go thru we will be driving our kids to the Tripoli area for the County Fair and the adults will be going to Waterloo for their fundraising softball tournaments.
As council person Waldstein said it is time for a “reset.” With elections, just a few days away it is your chance to voice your opinions. I encourage you to listen to the views of Adam Hoffman for mayor and Matthew Schneider for councilman at large as they will restore honesty and open public discussions to the council. Want 4 lanes back, want a green bridge restored, want a Champions Ridge, want a city moving forward, then vote for them.