Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

UnityPoint Health

Health care providers are urging patients and families to schedule back-to-school and sports physicals now to ensure they are completed before school starts this fall.

From universal masking to virtual waiting rooms, UnityPoint Clinic can provide a safe environment for these appointments as the safety of patients, staff and communities remains a top priority.

Patients may call UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Rohlf Memorial at (319) 352-4340 to schedule their next appointment. Sports physicals can also be completed at the new UnityPoint Clinic Express located at 101 Cedar River Pkwy in Waverly.