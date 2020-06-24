Health care providers are urging patients and families to schedule back-to-school and sports physicals now to ensure they are completed before school starts this fall.
From universal masking to virtual waiting rooms, UnityPoint Clinic can provide a safe environment for these appointments as the safety of patients, staff and communities remains a top priority.
Patients may call UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Rohlf Memorial at (319) 352-4340 to schedule their next appointment. Sports physicals can also be completed at the new UnityPoint Clinic Express located at 101 Cedar River Pkwy in Waverly.