BVU homecoming royalty

Emily Ivey and Joshua Cole were crowned homecoming queen and king at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake this fall. Ivey, daughter of Dr. Troy and Grace Ivey, hails from Waverly.

STORM LAKE – Emily Ivey, daughter of Dr. Troy and Grace Ivey, of Waverly, was crowned homecoming queen this fall at Buena Vista University in Storm Lake. She joined Joshua Cole, of San Antonio, Texas, who was crowned king.

Ivey, a senior on the Beavers’ volleyball team, majors in business with concentrations in human resource management and marketing, serves on the Student Athletic Advisory Committee, and is also a BV Buddies mentor.

Her crowning was a repeat of sorts for the family, as one of her older brothers, Bobby Ivey, was crowned BVU homecoming king in 2015.

