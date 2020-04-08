Jack D. Schloemer, 88, of Waverly, and formerly of Nashua, died Sunday, April 5, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Jack was born on April 24, 1931, in Hampton, the son of Clarence and Gladys (Colby) Schloemer. He graduated from Waverly High School in 1949. After graduation, Jack went to work for Iowa Public Service Company in Waverly. On May 7, 1950, Jack was united in marriage to Florence Michael. The couple made their home in Waverly and after Jack was promoted to foreman, they moved to Nashua. Florence passed away on Jan. 6, 1976. On October 30, 1976, Jack was united in marriage to Ida Hoblit-Goodner at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Nashua. The couple made their home in Nashua and Jack retired from Midwest Gas in 1993, after 44 years of service. In December of 2017, the couple moved to Linden Place at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Jack’s memory is honored by: his wife, Ida Schloemer of Waverly; three sons, Mike (Sandy) Schloemer of Knoxville, Iowa, Mark (Jean) Schloemer of Waverly, Iowa, Matt (Wanda Reese) Schloemer of Sugarland, Texas; two daughters, Marilyn (Keith Diekevers) Schultz of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Michele (Jim) Fischer of Waverly, Iowa; two step-children, Audrey (Walt) Malik of Eldridge, Iowa and Gary (Beryl) Goodner of Rochester, Minnesota; ten grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Wesley Schloemer, first wife Florence Schloemer and daughter Marcia Schloemer.
Jack has been cremated and his family is planning a public memorial service in August, hopefully after the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic are over. Burial of his cremated remains will also take place in August at Sunnyside Memory Garden in Charles City, Iowa. Memorials may be directed to either Cedar Valley Hospice or Retrieving Freedom and may be sent to Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Attn: Jack Schloemer Memorial, P.O. Box 215, Waverly, Iowa 50677. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.