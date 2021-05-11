Jack Vincent Schemmel, 90, of Waverly, Iowa, died May 1, after a brave battle with cancer. In Jack’s words: “I came into this world, being born in Sioux City, Iowa, April 15, 1931, as ‘Vincent’ with no family to greet me but was blessed to be adopted by loving foster parents, Fred and Mena (Fredericksen) Schemmel, on September 19, 1932, when I became ‘Jack Vincent.’”
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating, and will be livestreamed at www.stpaulswaverly.org. The wearing of masks is required when entering the church and throughout the service. Burial of cremains will be at St. Paul’s Cemetery at a later time. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, May 14, 2021, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School, 301 First St., NW, Waverly, IA 50677, or to the Schemmel Scholarship at Wartburg College, 100 Wartburg Blvd., Waverly, IA 50677.
