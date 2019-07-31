Wartburg College announced the hiring of Trent Jackson as the new sports information director on Friday, July 26. His first day will be Monday, Aug. 5.
“We were impressed with the variety of skills and experiences Trent brings to this position and are excited to welcome him to Wartburg,” said Rick Willis, Wartburg athletic director.
Jackson spent the 2018-19 academic year at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Mich., serving as an assistant in the Office of Communications & Engagement in the athletic department. At WMU, he was responsible for the daily communications operations of six of the school’s 16 sports. Jackson prepared all news releases, announcements, promotional publications and social media content for men’s soccer, cross country, women’s basketball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.
At Wartburg, Jackson will spearhead the communication efforts for the Knight’s 23-sport athletic department, overseeing all aspects of public relations and strategically promoting programs and student-athletes.
“I’m grateful for Rick Willis and the rest of the search committee for presenting me with this great opportunity,” Jackson said. “It’s exciting to be joining an athletic department with such a tradition of excellence, and I’m looking forward to working with outstanding coaches and student-athletes while continuing to develop the Wartburg brand.”
Prior to Western Michigan, Jackson spent two years as the assistant sports information director at Gustavus Adolphus College in Saint Peter, Minn., while earning a master’s degree in sport management at Minnesota State University, Mankato. At Gustavus, he helped manage all sports information operations, maintained the athletics website and social media accounts, and coordinated game day operations.
A native of Chaska, Minn., Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Bemidji State University in 2016, where he was involved in the athletic media relations department as a student assistant.