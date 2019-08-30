Jacqueline “Jackie” Joyce Strotman, 92, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday night, August 28th, 2019 at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Jackie was born on September 26th, 1926, in Dysart, Iowa, the daughter of Donald Abraham and Lenora Ann (Schnell) Holley. As a child, the family moved to Waverly and Jackie graduated from Waverly High School in 1944. On October 21st, 1945, Jackie was united in marriage to her seventh-grade sweetheart, Romaine Walter “Jim” Strotman at The First Methodist Church in Waverly. In 1969, Jim and Jackie purchased the Bergen Lumber Company and changed the name to Strotman Building Center. Jim and Jackie were very proud of their owned and operated family business for more than 50 years. After over 66 years of marriage, Jackie lost her beloved husband in February of 2012.
Jackie was a faithful member of Trinity United Methodist Church for more than 80 years. She was also a member of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce, Waverly Amvets Auxiliary and her bridge club. In her earlier years, Jackie liked to camp. She also loved her many dogs, feeding barn cats, baking and shoes. Jackie proudly grew tuberoses and shared them with family and friends. Sharing time with family and close friends was very important to Jackie.
Jackie is survived by her 4 children and their spouses, Steve (Judy) Strotman of Grimes, Kris (Doug) Meinhard of Ames, Deb (Jim) Miller of Cedar Rapids, James “Fred” (Judith “C.J.”) Strotman of Shell Rock; 6 grandchildren: Ben (Athena) Strotman, Joe (Angie) Strotman, Mandy (Chad) Dummermuth, Troy (Janet) Meinhard, Matt (Shelly) Meinhard, Sara (Chris Leopold) Meinhard; 15 great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Alexa, Bradley, Katie Jo, and Jackie Strotman, Emma, Audrey, and Conner Dummermuth, Romaine (Sam), Eli, Kate, McKenna and Tate Meinhard, Ellie and Thomas Leopold; one sister, Phyllis Droste of Largo, Florida; sister-in-law, Doreta Strotman of Mountain View, California; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, her parents, and her brother, Larry Holley.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 1st, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly, with Pastor Tony Nestor officiating. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Sunday at the Church. Burial will be at 12:00 p.m., on Tuesday, September 3rd, 2019, in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Trinity United Methodist Church, and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com<http://www.kaisercorson.com>. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187.