James “Ace” Juhl Jacobsen, 83, formerly of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of William Carl and Erna Marie (Mikkelsen) Jacobsen on January 12, 1938, Cedar Falls, Iowa. He was baptized into the Christian faith at a Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. He received his education and graduated from the Finchford High School in 1956.
James served in the United States Army from 1958 including overseas in Italy, until he was honorably discharged in 1961.
On August 2, 1965, James was united in marriage with Beverly Jean Freerks at a Methodist Church in Preston, Minnesota. The couple made their home in Clarksville. Through the years he had worked at Oliver Tractor Factory in Charles City, he did plumbing work for both the Plainfield and Clarksville Hardware Stores, Brent Industries later known as Unverferth Mfg Co. in Shell Rock and retired from Lodge Machine in Clarksville.
He was better known to his family and friends as Ace. He never met a stranger and loved meeting and talking with new people. He had the gift and knack to fix most anything and enjoyed working on cars. His time spent with his family was most important.
James died Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community, Waverly, Iowa, from Alzheimer’s. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joyce Johnson.
James is survived by his wife of 55 years Beverly Jacobsen, of Clarksville; five children, Lynn Nelson, of Clarksville, Tad (Susan) Jacobsen, of Clarksville, Genny Jacobsen, of Latimer, Betsy (Francis) Schmitt, of Charles City, and Michael (Briana) Jacobsen, of Clarksville; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
