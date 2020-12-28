James Albert Marks, 54, of rural Waverly, Iowa, died Friday, December 25, 2020, at his shop in Horton, Iowa, doing what he loved, working on cars.
Jim was born on September 4, 1966, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, the son of Jimmy and Wanda (Gibson) Marks. He was raised in rural Plainfield, Iowa, and graduated from the Plainfield High School in 1984. Jim was united in marriage to Karla Krull on June 8, 1985, at Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. Jim worked at several different places during his life but most recently he worked for Curb Tender in Cedar Falls and Jim Marks Towing and Repair in Horton, Iowa.
Jim’s memory is honored by: wife Karla Marks, of Waverly; parents, Jimmy and Wanda Marks, of Plainfield; mother-in-law, Karen Krull, of Waverly; three children, Joshua (Jennifer) Marks, of Plainfield, Trisha (Daniel Lane) Marks, of Plainfield, and Matthew (Emma) Marks, of St. Lucas, Iowa; five grandchildren; sister, Lori (Curt) Lechtenberg, of Plainfield; and two brothers, Ken (Tammy) Marks, of Florida and John (Val) Marks, of Plainfield. Jim was preceded in death by: his grandparents; grandson, Dylan Lane; and father-in-law, John Krull.
Visitation was held on Monday, December 28, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, December 29 at Horton Baptist Church with Pastor James Livingston officiating. Memorials may be directed to his family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements.