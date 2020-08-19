James E. Haag, 89, of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
James Edward Haag was born on December 23, 1930, the son of Louis and Marie (Wenger) Haag in Sumner. He graduated from Sumner High School in 1950. On May 25, 1958, he was united in marriage to Caroline C. Kampman at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison. After their marriage, the couple made their home in Sumner, where they farmed. Jim also worked at several businesses in Sumner area. In 1970, the couple moved to Waverly, where Jim worked for Carnation (Nestles) until retiring in 2000.
Survivors are his children, Roger Haag, of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Rebecca (Michael) McRobie, of Waverly, Rita (Terry) Richards, of Waverly, and Russell Haag, of Bloomington, Minnesota; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Haag, of Waterloo, and Barbara Haag, of Sycamore, Illinois. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Caroline on March 2, 2008; two brothers, Ray and Howard Haag and two sisters, Marie and Marion Haag.
Private family funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating and live streamed on Kaiser-Corson Facebook page. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be in Harlington cemetery. Memorials may be directed to either Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School and online condolences for James can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.