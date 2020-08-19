James E. Haag, 89, of Waverly, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
Private family funeral services will be held on at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly with Pastor Arthur Bergren officiating. Public visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will be in Harlington cemetery. Memorials may be directed to either Cedar Valley Hospice or St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School and online condolences for Jim can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.