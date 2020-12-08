James “Jim” Arthur Mahnke was born the son of the Arthur J. Mahnke and Louise A. Mahnke on Jan. 21, 1938, in Waverly, Iowa. Jim Mahnke graduated from the Waverly High School with the class of 1957. While in school Jim used his artistic talent to decorate for high school plays, homecoming coronations and floats.
Jim moved to Des Moines, Iowa, soon after graduation where he became a successful floral designer. He later married and divorced, and fathered two sons.
Jim also lived in Urbandale, Iowa, before moving to Sarasota, Florida, where he continued working part-time in the florist industry. Jim also worked as a volunteer for many organizations with one of them being the WestCoast School for Human Development where he assisted the art teacher in teaching art to the students. Jim was known throughout the community for his vibrant, caring and loving spirit. Jim loved to entertain to show off his art designs, decoration and cooking. He was an entertainer. Jim was also a cat lover. After his long-lived cat name Leslie died, he later purchased another cat to which he soon had to find another home for her because of his health.
Jim departed this earthly life in Sarasota, Florida, on Nov. 23, 2020. Left to cherish memories are his two sons, Paul Mahnke (Mary), and Mark Mahnke, both of Des Moines, Iowa; two grandsons, Devon Mahnke and Christopher Mahnke; and a host of devoted friends, Willie Brown, Linda Rominski, Rosa Lewis, Ruth Jenkins and Sonya.
There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 at Westcoast Human Development Church, 403 N. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, Florida, with the Rev. Ray Chester officiating and the Rev. Henry L. Porter II as the eulogist.