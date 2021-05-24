James “Jim” Duane Norton, 88, of Clarksville, Iowa, was born the son of Earl and Anna Grace (Benenko) Norton on Oct. 18, 1932, at his home outside of Clarksville. Jim attended Clarksville Schools.
On Feb. 14, 1949, Jim was united in marriage with Lelia Maxine Lore in Des Moines, Iowa. The couple made their home in Plainfield and later in Waverly and Shell Rock. Jim was a welder at Shield – Bantom. In 1962, Jim and Lelia moved to a farm northeast of Clarksville, where Jim was a farmer. In the early 1960s, Jim also started his own business called Norton Tree Service.
Jim was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Clarksville. He liked playing cards, fishing and hunting. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors and having family events out at their pond. He liked spending time with his cats and playing his accordion at nursing homes. Jim loved his grandchildren.
Jim passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, of natural causes. Jim is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Lelia, on July 28, 2016; one grandson; one great-grandson; his parents, Earl and Anna Norton; three brothers, LaVern (Mary), Gene and Gordon Norton.
Jim is survived by three sons, Jim (Ruth) Norton of Altoona, Iowa, Terry (Marilyn) Norton of Clarksville, and Rocky (Lynn) Norton of Clarksville; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchild; one sister, Connie Anderson of Wichita, Kansas; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Norton of Missouri; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at the Community United Methodist Church, with burial in the Lynwood Cemetery, both in Clarksville.
Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, before the service at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Redman Funeral & Cremation Services in Clarksville is in charge of arrangements.
