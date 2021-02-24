James Ronnie Hamby, 77 of New Hampton, Iowa, and formerly of Shell Rock, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18 at Linn Haven Rehab and Healthcare in New Hampton.
James was born Aug. 22, 1943, in Big Sandy, West Virginia, the son of John Franklin and Jennie Elizabeth (McGlomary) Hamby. He graduated from Welch High School in Welch, West Virginia. James entered the United States Navy on Aug. 16, 1962 and was honorably discharged Aug. 15, 1968.
James is survived by two sons, Anthony Hamby, of Plant City, Florida, and Troy Hamby, of Riverview, Florida; a daughter, Tracie Hamby, of Papillion, Nebraska; a step daughter, Joni Pilmaier, of Elkhorn, Nebraska; three grandchildren; a great grandchild; brothers Robey Hamby, of Taylorville, Illinois, Bill Hamby, of Yipsalanti, Michigan, and a sister, Lucille Salas, of Melvingdale, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dixie Rewerts Hamby; wife, Sandra Ridgley Hamby; his parents and 11 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family.