James Scott Willis, 49, of Waverly, passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, at his home following a courageous battle with brain cancer since July of 2019.
Jim was born Jan. 22, 1972, in Clinton, Iowa, the son of Robert and Lani (Tyler) Willis. Jim graduated from Camanche High School in 1990. He attended Coe College in Cedar Rapids, where he majored in Business Administration. Jim was a four-year letter winner in tennis, but also earned letters in both basketball and football.
After graduating from Coe College in 1994, Jim started his career in the Customer Service and Management areas at McLeodUSA in Cedar Rapids. Jim was united in marriage to Nicole Richmond on June 20, 1998, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids.
Jim continued with McLeodUSA until 2001, when he accepted a position as a producer in the employee benefits area at 1st Insurance Services in Waverly. It was there that Jim became very passionate about health insurance and employee benefits. He worked to become an expert in the field and became a trusted advisor to his clients. In 2015, Jim branched off to start his own business Willis Benefits. In 2017, he became a partner with the Group Benefit Partners family.
Jim was a devoted husband and father, a loyal brother and son, and a great friend to many. He volunteered in many ways while in the Waverly area including coaching his kids in several of their youth sports. He was a former Chairman of Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Development; was a member of the Waverly Economic Development Commission. He also served as the head men’s and women’s tennis coach at Wartburg College for six seasons from 2002-07. Jim embraced the Waverly community completely and left a lasting impact on the many lives he touched.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nicole Willis, of Waverly; their three children, Luke Willis (currently at Simpson College), Brooke Willis and Brady Willis (both currently attending Waverly-Shell Rock Schools); his parents, Robert and Lani Willis, of Muscatine; a brother, Rick (Kelly) Willis, of Waverly, and their sons, Tyler, Eric and Ryan; a sister, Barb (Dan) Randall, of Cedar Rapids; two aunts, Nancy Willis, of Urbandale, and Barb Volk, of Peoria, Arizona; his father and mother-in-law, Robert and Bonnie Richmond, of Goose Lake; two brothers-in-law, Bart (Malinda Barnes) Richmond, of Fairfield, and Jason (Julie) Richmond, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; two sisters-in-law, Monique Richmond and April (Chad) Rickertsen, both of Clinton; along with several nieces and nephews on the Richmond side. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joe and Helen Willis and his maternal grandparents, Ray and Mary Tyler.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Father Doug Wathier officiating. Burial will be held in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. There will be a visitation from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and also for one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church. Masks will be required at the service and are recommended at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorials may be directed to the family for a later designation.
