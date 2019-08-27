Jan Mitchell has been a selfless contributor to the 4-H program over her lifetime. She was a 4-H leader for the Bremer County, Do-R-Best 4-H Club for over 30 years. She started as a leader when her children joined and then continued in this role after they were out of the 4-H program.
Jan was the Bremer County Food and Nutrition Superintendent for 15 years. She enjoyed this role and brought lots of great ideas to make Bremer County one of the best fairs around.
Jan has always enjoyed all aspects of 4-H. She knows the 4-H Equation: Our Reason, Our Method, Our Mission and Our Results leads to making great leaders for the future. You can see Jan’s enthusiasm rub off on any 4-H’er she meets.
Jan is a wealth of knowledge in many areas and enjoys sharing her love of gardening, sewing, food and nutrition and animals with 4-H’ers. She loves 4-H for the great values it has taught her own children and grandchildren, but also will go above and beyond to help any youth that is interested and wanting to know more about 4-H.
In addition, Jan has also judged static exhibits and gardening in the counties of Bremer, Butler, Chickasaw, Floyd, Black Hawk, Howard, Fayette and Benton over the years. She knows 4-H teaches valuable life lessons and loves to see all of the new ideas the exhibitors bring to the fairs each year.
Jan enjoyed being a chaperone on a 4-H youth trip to Washington D.C. Jan has also volunteered hours of service and/or food over the years for the 4-H omelet breakfast. She is always evaluating and offering advice on how to make the fair experience better for the kids. Jan still enjoys taking flower arrangements to some of the open shows and usually comes home with a ribbon or two.
Jan not only volunteers for the 4-H program, but shows her support for other various programs in Bremer County. Those include: MOPS, Friends of the Family, Womanade and her own church.