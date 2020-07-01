Janadene (Radke) Harvey, 77, of Waverly, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.
What do you think?
Does the public have the right to know who wrote NYT op-ed on President Trump?
The New York Times on Wednesday, Sept. 5, printed an op-ed from an anonymous writer who claims to be a senior official in the Donald Trump administration saying, in part, that the president is not fit to hold his current job.
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.
Breaking News: Waverly Newspapers
Daily Headlines: Waverly Newspapers
Latest Videos: Waverly Newspapers
Waverly, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 69%
- Feels Like: 87°
- Heat Index: 87°
- Wind: 13 mph
- Wind Chill: 82°
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 05:35:40 AM
- Sunset: 08:51:58 PM
- Dew Point: 71°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Mostly sunny skies. High 89F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: ESE @ 11mph
Precip: 24% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 87°
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 14% Chance
Humidity: 64%
Wind Chill: 82°
Heat Index: 86°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: E @ 10mph
Precip: 10% Chance
Humidity: 66%
Wind Chill: 81°
Heat Index: 85°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 72%
Wind Chill: 79°
Heat Index: 83°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: ENE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 76°
Heat Index: 76°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 7 mi
Wind: NE @ 4mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 86%
Wind Chill: 74°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 89%
Wind Chill: 73°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 6 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 72°
Heat Index: 74°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 71°
Heat Index: 73°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: NE @ 5mph
Precip: 15% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 70°
Heat Index: 72°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 4 mi
Wind: ENE @ 5mph
Precip: 8% Chance
Humidity: 92%
Wind Chill: 69°
Heat Index: 71°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 5 mi
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- COVID-19 still circulating in Bremer Co., Sharp says
- Face masks or not, W-SR School District is mulling learning scenarios for the fall
- THE TALK: Waverly Peace Officer Stephens and Citizen Stephens learn about each other during ride-along
- Council consensus: Remove 3rd St. bridge ASAP
- PAYTON’S PLACE
- GUEST OPINION: Legislative leadership is needed
- HERE'S THE GOOD NEWS: A candid conversation about diversity
- Jones takes over as Rada’s president
- Waverly police, Bremer Co. Sheriff's logs
- BREAKING: Litterer: W-SR softball, baseball seasons go as planned