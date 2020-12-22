Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday announced that the cities of Dakota City, Early, Fontanelle, Fort Atkinson, Janesville, Ladora, Lone Tree, Melcher-Dallas, Preston, Runnells and Russell have been awarded a total of $2 million in grants to advance water quality projects.
Janesville’s share of the funding is $100,000, which will go toward a $1,295,500 treatment improvement project.
The funding is made available through the Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program, which was created as a part of Senate File 512, the first legislation signed into law by Gov. Reynolds in January 2018.
“Water quality is critical for our families, farmers and for sustained economic growth in all corners of our state,” said Gov. Reynolds. “In 2018, I signed SF512, creating a creating a long-term, dedicated revenue source for water quality in the state of Iowa. The investment announced (Friday) is the latest example of how SF512 has strengthened our partnerships with local communities in support of clean water infrastructure. As I said back in 2018, we have more work to do and I look forward to working with lawmakers to take additional steps to preserve Iowa’s precious natural resources.”
The Wastewater and Drinking Water Treatment Financial Assistance Program receives a portion of the tax on metered water and had $2 million available for allocation in 2020. Grants will be awarded through the program on an annual basis through 2029 and available funds will increase each year.
The 2020 awards announced today are the second year of awards through the program. In 2019, eight communities were awarded a total of $775,000. The program is expected to have approximately $5 million in available funds in 2021 and will climb to more than $6 million in 2029, based on the increase of the portion of tax that will be allocated to the program.
The 2020 program received 23 applications requesting more than $6 million in water quality investments. A committee consisting of designees from the Iowa Finance Authority, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship judged the Wastewater and Drinking Water Financial Assistance Program applications based on the program’s priorities.
Priorities for grant awards include: Disadvantaged communities; Projects that will significantly improve water quality in their watershed; Projects that use alternative wastewater treatment technologies; Communities with the highest sewer or water rates; Projects that use technology to address nutrient reduction; and projects to address improvements to drinking water source waters.