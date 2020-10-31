JANESVILLE – With a shot at making history on the line, Janesville didn’t shy away.
Carson Pariseau made sure of it.
Despite the stakes getting bigger by the week the deeper the Wildcats advance in these 2020 playoffs, Pariseau always brings his work boots.
The same was true in Friday’s 8-man, third-round matchup against visiting New London. Pariseau imposed his will all night long, totaling a career-best seven touchdowns, en route to a 66-22 Wildcats’ win at Jack Bolt Field. It was just the fourth time the Wildcats advanced to the quarterfinals.
Janesville (9-1) hosts Don Bosco (8-0) at 7 p.m. Friday with a trip to the Final Four on the line at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls – a feat that has never been done before in program history.
“They’re a good team, but we just keep playing our game, keep playing our hardest,” Pariseau said. “I think we can beat anybody as long as we do that.”
Pariseau was on a mission from the opening snap. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound bruiser bruised the Tigers all game and broke about a dozen tackles in the process. He finished with a game-high 188 yards rushing with four touchdowns, hauled in two TD catches and – because, why not? – returned a punt for a score.
Leo Dodd found Pariseau a few yards from the line of scrimmage on third down midway through the first quarter, and Pariseau ran 52 yards into the end zone for an 8-0 lead with 8 minutes, 48 seconds left. Pariseau then recorded his first of three rushing scores, this one a 41-yard scamper on the Wildcats’ following drive to push it to 14-0.
New London’s offense couldn’t sustain a drive for much of the first half. The visitors’ first four drives went like this: turnover on downs, punt, turnover on downs, turnover on downs.
After giving the ball back to Janesville for the third time in the first half, the home team tripled its lead. Dodd pitched to Pariseau, who ran it in from 12 yards out for a 22-0 lead with 5:15 to go before the break.
“It’s fun blocking for him,” said Jared Hoodjer, who, along with the Wildcats’ offensive line, paved the way for Pariseau. “Me blocking for him when he scores a touchdown, it’s better than me scoring a touchdown.”
Not only did the Wildcats explode offensively, but they were strong on special teams. Two plays helped ice the game. The first one perhaps caught the Wildcats off guard.
On fourth-and-14 from their own 23, the Tigers lined up in a punt formation. Yet quarterback Blaise Porter was in the backfield, and the Wildcats lined up in a 2-4-2 scheme, not only in an effort to set up a return but because they didn’t want to send everyone and then have Porter take off.
Porter punted it. He probably wishes he hadn’t. Pariseau hauled in the kick and took it 55 yards for a touchdown and a 38-6 lead before halftime.
“(It was) something we hadn’t even practiced all week,” Janesville head coach Dale Eastman said. “We were just protecting ourselves. And then they kicked it to one of our best players, and our guys blocked really nice and set it up and, boom, we spring it and get it in the end zone.”
On the heels of Pariseau’s fourth rushing score of the night – one where he broke at least three tackles – to enforce the running clock, the Wildcats cashed in on special teams once more. This time, they scored on the ensuing kickoff. New London’s kick returner was knocked to the grass as the ball sprung free, and Wiley Sherburne scooped it up at the 3 and scored for a 52-6 lead.
“That really put the last nail in the coffin,” Eastman said.
The night belonged to Pariseau, who now has 34 rushing touchdowns this season, and the Wildcats.
“I owe them a steak dinner, at least,” Pariseau said with a smile.
As the Wildcats celebrated in the end zone, they now turn their attention to Don Bosco – the perennial juggernaut of 8-man – with a shot at advancing to the semifinals for the first time in program history.
“That’s exactly what we want,” Hoodjer said. “… we wanted to (play) Bosco for redemption for last year. We’re going to try and make history and make it to the Dome.”
JANESVILLE 66, NEW LONDON 22
New London……………………. 0 6 8 8 – 22
Janesville……………………….. 14 24 14 14 – 66
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
J: Pariseau 52 pass from Dodd (Hoodjer pass from Dodd), 8:48.
J: Pariseau 41 run (pass failed), 5:52.
Second Quarter
J: Pariseau 12 run (Hoodjer pass from Dodd), 5:15.
NL: Pickle 51 run (run failed), 4:53.
J: Pariseau 39 pass from Dodd (Pariseau run), 3:11.
J: Pariseau 55 punt return (Hoodjer pass from Dodd), 1:44.
Third Quarter
J: Pariseau 32 run (Pariseau run), 8:02.
J: Sherburne 3 fumble return on kickoff (run failed), 7:55.
NL: Pickle 30 pass from Porter (Glendening run), 5:46.
Fourth Quarter
J: Pariseau 15 run (Sherburne pass from Dodd), 10:08.
NL: Pickle 45 run (Pickle run), 9:21.
J: Hoodjer 1 run (run failed), 6:31.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
New London: Porter 15-74, Wahls 7-45, Pickle 10-122, Glendening 1-4, TEAM 2-(-2). Janesville: Pariseau 19-188, Dodd 12-47, Hoodjer 8-48, Carlson 1-1, Appleby 1-5, Eastman 1-2, Beener 1-10, TEAM 1-0.
Passing
New London: Porter 3-6-0 65 . Janesville: Dodd 6-14-0 145.
Receiving
New London: Wahls 2-35, Pickle 1-30. Janesville: Sherburne 1-14, Hoodjer 2-29, Pariseau 102.