With his team holding a one-point lead over rival Don Bosco with just over 2 minutes left to go Tuesday, Janesville sophomore Leo Dodd intercepted an errant inbounds pass from the Dons, cradled the basketball in his arms and braced for the incoming foul.
As he headed to the charity stripe for the double-bonus free throws, Wildcats head coach Joe McKenna stopped Dodd and told him to come closer. He grabbed Dodd's head and spoke directly into his ear:
"If you miss another free throw, you're going to be in big, big trouble."
In the prior few minutes, Dodd had failed to capitalize on two separate 1-and-1 opportunities as Janesville attempted to close out a gigantic win. The Wildcats badly needed breathing room against a talented Don Bosco squad.
So after stepping away from McKenna with a wide smile, Dodd approached the free throw line and knocked down both shots with ease. Swish, swish. Janesville led 48-45.
After the Wildcats forced a crucial Dons turnover, Dodd again had a double-bonus chance, and again, swish, swish.
The crucial shots would push Janesville to a 58-46 win over Don Bosco to improve to 16-3 with two games left in the regular season.
"It was kind of a joke we have," Dodd said, referring to McKenna's words. "Last year against these guys, I missed a couple (free throws), so."
Though the win comes with a slight consolation — Don Bosco (14-3) was without Zach Huff, who scores 23 points per game — it's arguably the most important of the season. The Wildcats now boast a slight edge over the Dons in the Iowa Star-North Conference.
It's sweet revenge for the Wildcats as well — they dropped the first game of the season series to the Dons 42-24 back on Jan. 10.
Tuesday was the first time since February 2016 that Janesville has beaten its rival.
"They have a tremendous program down there in Gilbertville," McKenna said. "So to beat a tournament-caliber team like that is good for us. I know they’re missing frankly one of the best players in 1A, but that’s just a part of it. That’s something we’ve dealt with all year. Pretty much everyone except (Joey) Carlson has missed a game this year among the starters."
Janesville was led in scoring by Dodd, who posted 19 points, 8 of which came on crunch-time free throws. He hit 5 of his 9 shots from the field, grabbed 4 rebounds, tossed 5 assists and stole 4 balls.
Sophomore Wiley Sherburne was productive as usual, going 8-for-15 from the field to score 16 points. Senior Ben McGrath was also a key contributor, as he hit 3 of his 5 attempts from 3-point land and ended up with 13 points.
"It was a good team win, even though they were down two players," Sherburne said. "We still went at them."
Tuesday's victory was important for another reason too; the Wildcats dropped a tough game on Jan. 28 at Waterloo Christian, a 9-10 team.
Janesville believes it's too good of a team to lose that kind of game, so to win two straight now brings some of the mojo back.
"It just gives us another confidence boost," McKenna said. "We’ve got some pretty big wins over some tournament-quality teams this year, and we had a tough week last week. The mood was shaky. Tonight was just about getting back on track."
"We were kind of in a slump, but this helped us a lot," Dodd said.
Up next, Janesville will head to GMG (4-13) on Thursday night to play the Wolverines.