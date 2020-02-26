Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Dodd slaps hands

Janesville sophomore Leo Dodd high fives teammates while returning to the bench during the Wildcats' substate win over Tripoli on Tuesday night in Nashua. 

 by SYDNEY CONRAD

Two Iowa Star-North Conference rivals — Janesville and Tripoli — faced off in Tuesday's district semifinals in the Class 1A Substate 2 bracket at Nashua-Plainfield, and in the end it was the Wildcats who moved on.

Janesville defeated Tripoli 51-44 on Tuesday night and advances to Thursday's district final, where it will play Turkey Valley (21-3) at New Hampton High School.

Tripoli's season comes to a close with a 12-11 record. 

If Janesville is to win the district championship, it will advance to the substate final on Saturday, and the winner of that game qualifies for the state championship. 

The Wildcats used a diverse cast of scoring to beat the Panthers, and they were led by sophomore Jared Hoodjer, who scored 12 points on his 4-of-5 clip from 3-point land. 

Joey Carlson and Ben McGrath scored 9, Wiley Sherburne scored 8 and Tegan Meyer scored 6. 

Carlson led the team with 12 rebounds, and sophomore Leo Dodd led with 6 assists. 