Two Iowa Star-North Conference rivals — Janesville and Tripoli — faced off in Tuesday's district semifinals in the Class 1A Substate 2 bracket at Nashua-Plainfield, and in the end it was the Wildcats who moved on.
Janesville defeated Tripoli 51-44 on Tuesday night and advances to Thursday's district final, where it will play Turkey Valley (21-3) at New Hampton High School.
Tripoli's season comes to a close with a 12-11 record.
If Janesville is to win the district championship, it will advance to the substate final on Saturday, and the winner of that game qualifies for the state championship.
The Wildcats used a diverse cast of scoring to beat the Panthers, and they were led by sophomore Jared Hoodjer, who scored 12 points on his 4-of-5 clip from 3-point land.
Joey Carlson and Ben McGrath scored 9, Wiley Sherburne scored 8 and Tegan Meyer scored 6.
Carlson led the team with 12 rebounds, and sophomore Leo Dodd led with 6 assists.