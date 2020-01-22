Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

For the Janesville boys basketball team, it must feel like that disappointing, 42-24 loss at Don Bosco on Jan. 10 happened months ago.

Because since that defeat — just the team's second of the season — the Wildcats have won three straight games, with the most recent coming against Clarksville, 83-46, on Tuesday at Janesville High School. 

Janesville's eighth conference win brings the team's record to 13-2 and helps it keep pace with Don Bosco, which is on top of the Iowa Star-North Conference with a 10-1 record.

Meanwhile, Clarksville's fifth straight loss drops its season record to 2-11. 

This story will be updated with stats once they're posted. 

Tags