For the Janesville boys basketball team, it must feel like that disappointing, 42-24 loss at Don Bosco on Jan. 10 happened months ago.
Because since that defeat — just the team's second of the season — the Wildcats have won three straight games, with the most recent coming against Clarksville, 83-46, on Tuesday at Janesville High School.
Janesville's eighth conference win brings the team's record to 13-2 and helps it keep pace with Don Bosco, which is on top of the Iowa Star-North Conference with a 10-1 record.
Meanwhile, Clarksville's fifth straight loss drops its season record to 2-11.
