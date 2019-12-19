On Wednesday, the Associated Press released its first Iowa high school boys basketball poll, and one area team cracked the top 10 in its respective class.
The Janesville Wildcats are ranked as the ninth best team in Class 1A after receiving 18 total votes.
The ranking isn't necessarily a shocker, as the Wildcats have begun the season 6-0, with the latest win coming over Riceville 57-41 on Tuesday.
The Janesville offense has been impressive to begin the season, scoring 58.8 points per game, but it has truly shined on defense, giving up just 45.5 points per game. The Wildcats has swarmed on the defensive end, recording 69 steals through six games.
Sophomore Wiley Sherburne has emerged as Janesville's best player, scoring 19.2 points per game on 56% shooting from the field and 44% shooting from the 3-point line.
Sherburne also leads the team in rebounds with 51.
Junior Joey Carlson has also been impressive, scoring 10 points per game and adding 31 rebounds, and sophomore Leo Dodd is thriving in the facilitating role, leading the team in assists and steals while adding 11.6 points per game.
Meanwhile, Wapsie Valley wasn't given a top-10 ranking in Class 1A, but it did receive two votes, however.
The Warrios have begun the season 2-3, with wins coming over Jesup and Union Community. However two of their losses have come to tough teams: Aplington-Parkersburg, the No. 6 team in Class 2A, and Dike-New Hartford, which received 11 votes in Class 2A.