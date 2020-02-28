All season long, the Janesville boys basketball team felt disrespected. And all season long, the Wildcats were intent on proving their doubters wrong.
Before the 2019-20 season, they were picked by Prep Hoops Iowa to finish fifth in the Iowa Star-North conference, below Clarksville and Dunkerton.
Before the Class 1A district playoffs began, head coach Joseph McKenna believed most people thought his team would get bounced in the first or second round.
Well, Janesville ended up finishing second in the conference, one game behind Don Bosco. And the team handily won its first two playoff games, beating Kee in the district quarterfinals and Tripoli in the semis.
The Wildcats are used to playing with a chip on their shoulder. So when they heard the chatter about how Turkey Valley was going to dominate them in Thursday's district final, they took in in stride.
"I think that’s kind of been a common thing for us," McKenna said.
While Janesville ended up losing to the Trojans 42-37 at New Hampton High School and saw its season end, it certainly wasn't dominated, and the game was within a few possessions wire-to-wire.
"We played as hard as we could," said Janesville senior Ben McGrath, who'd just played his last game as a Wildcat. "Down the stretch, it hurt us that they were a little more physical than us. (They're) big football guys. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to go down."
"We gave ourselves a chance to win in the end, and that’s all you can really ask for against a team this talented," McKenna said. "They’re senior led. We knew they were tough. They’re big and long with an aggressive style of defense. They just have a strong class of athletes, and for us we just wanted to give ourselves a chance in the end."
They certainly did.
The contest was neck-and-neck nearly the entire time, but as the third quarter ended with Turkey Valley (22-3) holding a 33-27 lead, it felt like it was going to be tough for Janesville (19-5) to come back.
The Wildcats scored just four points in the third, and the Trojans' 1-3-1 zone defense was wreaking havoc.
But right as the fourth quarter began, sophomore Wiley Sherburne was fouled on a layup attempt that fell. Though he missed the ensuing free throw, a possession later, junior Joey Carlson hit a 3-pointer from the right wing that cut the Trojan's lead to 1 point a minute into the fourth.
At that point, the Wildcats crowd donning black colors erupted. Janesville senior Kennedy Eastman began a stretch of back handsprings on the sideline that lasted at least 30 feet.
But Janesville couldn't get over the hump and never took a lead in the fourth quarter.
"At that point we’ve just got to get consecutive stops, which we did," McKenna said. "We just couldn’t capitalize on the offensive end. I thought we got good looks. Our plan was to keep attacking and keep looking for those shots."
The Trojans defense that has held opponents to just 38 points per game in the playoffs, combined with an absolutely raucous Turkey Valley crowd that made the New Hampton gym defeating, provided a stifling environment that would've been difficult for Janesville to overcome.
Despite a tough loss, McKenna said playing in these circumstances will only help the Wildcats grow in the future. And there is so much room to grow.
Just two players that played Thursday night will be graduating this year: seniors Ben McGrath and Tegan Meyer.
The team's leading scorer in Wiley Sherburne is a sophomore, and he still has two more years at Janesville.
Joey Carlson, the team's second-best scorer and rebounder, is only a junior.
Leo Dodd, the team's leading assist man, is a sophomore. So are Jaden Appleby and Jared Hoodjer. Rogan Gergen, who showed flashes of greatness in his first year, is just a freshman.
It's clear there's so much to build on going forward.
After the game, instead of sulking, McGrath gathered Sherburne and Dodd. He told them they would be experiencing in the near future the same feelings the Trojans had after winning districts. McGrath told them they'll be playing in the Wells Fargo Arena — the home of the state tournament — soon enough.
"The future is very bright," McKenna said. "I told them in the locker room, yeah, it hurts losing these games — and we felt like we could’ve won and we felt like the better team going in — but we need to use this as fuel going forward. We can’t get discouraged or complacent in the offseason."
Janesville didn't reach its goals this season. The team wanted to win the conference — it came up just short. It wanted to play in the substate final, and it came one step short of that too.
But it's hard to look at this season as anything other than an undeniable success.
"For a team that wasn’t predicted to finish in the top half of the conference, I think we did alright," McGrath said.