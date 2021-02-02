Janesville Consolidated School announced its honor rolls for the first semester of the 2020-21 academic year.
To qualify, students must attain at least a 3.0 grade point average on a 4-point scale and have no grade lower than C-minus. There are two levels of honor roll, one for those who attain between 3.0 and 3.49 GPA and one for 3.5 GPA and up. An asterisk denotes those who earned a 4.0 GPA.
JCS also has an On A Roll list for those who improved their GPA by 0.33 or more between terms. There was no one who qualified for this list for the first semester of 2020-21.
3.5-4.0 GPA
Seniors
- Mackenzie Bengen, Jake Bromwich, Chloe Carlson, Paige Feldmann, Marra Fitzgerald, Gabrielle Gergen, Haley Jensenius, Chloe Kiene, Isabella Reints
Juniors
- Kassidy Dunbar, Bryn Mcallister, Wiley Sherburne, Kamryn Umthum, Elliott Waller, Elizabeth Widner
Sophomores
- Heather Alberts, Laney Eibey, Elliana Foelske, Anna Gregorsok, Kailey Hjelmeland, Hope Hovenga, Bryce Jensenius, Kali Pletz
Freshmen
Hayleigh Heiser, Payton Howland, Kaylee Laplant, Aleah Limkemann, Kendall Thompson
3.0-3.49 Gpa
Seniors
Zander Cuypers, Jordan Danielson, Christian Heiser, Naomi Hovenga, Carson Pariseau
Juniors
Conner Clubine, Dawson Dix, Leo Dodd, Jared Hoodjer
Sophomores
Keegan Eastman, Carly Graves, Noah Muller, Lauryn Podhajsky, Gayle Robinson, Peyton Trees, Isabella Weekley
Freshmen
Hallie Davison, Ethan Hjelmeland, Joe Kiene, Jack Lindaman, Brielle Parkes, Jamin Reeves, Eve Seedorff, Lonnie Wolff