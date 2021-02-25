Kay L. Chapman, CPA PC of Muscatine released an audit report on the Janesville Consolidated School District in Janesville.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
The District’s revenues totaled $6,925,176 for the year ended June 30, 2020, a 2% increase from the prior year. Expenses for District operations totaled $6,540,035, an 8% decrease from the prior year. The increase in revenues was due to state and other revenue sources. The decrease in expenses was due to consolidating positions and utilizing current staff for increased enrollment.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Chapman reported one finding related to the receipt and expenditure of taxpayer funds. This finding is found on page 67 of this report. The finding address issues such as a lack of segregations of duties Chapman provided the District with recommendations to address these findings.
BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES:
The District’s Board of Education has a fiduciary responsibility to provide guidance over the District’s operations and stewardship over the District’s finances. The Board is responsible for the governance and leadership of the District.
COPY OF REPORT:
A copy of the audit report is available for review in the District Secretary’s Office, in the Office of Auditor of State and on the Auditor of State’s website at https://auditor.iowa.gov/audit-reports.