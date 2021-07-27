Thursday, July 29
4 p.m.-2 a.m.: Janesville Tap beer garden
5-7 p.m.: Community dinner (fundraiser for the DC Group)
5-7 p.m.: Loony Balloonies and face painting
6 p.m.: Talent show
7 p.m.: Little Miss/Mr. Janesville crowned
7-11 p.m.: Toad Stanley Band
Friday, July 30
4-7 p.m.: Janesville Library open house ice cream social at their new location, 319 Main St.
4 p.m.-2 a.m.: Janesville Tap beer garden
5 p.m.: Janesville Days car show & shine (Call Mike Paul at 319-231-4459 for more information)
5-9 p.m.: Food vendors
7 p.m.: Parade — line-up at 6 p.m. at Janesville School, parade starts at 7 p.m. Listen live on Main Street
8 p.m.-midnight: Lonesome Road band
9 p.m.: Movie night at Janesville School, featuring “Jumanji” (sponsored by JCSD PTA)
Saturday, July 31
8 a.m.: Wildcat 5K walk-run, register by July 28 (contact Nolan Hovland, nolan.hovland@janesvilleschools.net)
10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors open
10 a.m.-2 a.m.: Janesville Tap beer garden
Noon-8 p.m.: Fiesta Perez inflatables
Noon: Horseshoes at City Park, sign up at noon, play starts at 12:30 p.m., $10 entry fee, contact Dave at 319-464-4628 or Sherry at 319-464-4627 for info)
1 p.m.: Tractor pull (Sponsored by BW Contractors Inc.)
1-8 p.m.: Kids, Cars and More! pedal cars
3-4:30 p.m.: Janesville Fire Department corn bin rescue demonstration
4-8 p.m.: Hick’s Place Game Liner/Laser Tag
4:30 p.m.: Bed races
5-7:30 p.m.: Cow chip bingo
6:30-9 p.m.: Southland band (Sponsored by Nail Studio 319, Streetside Eats and Shep’s Handyman)
9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Catfish Murphy band (Sponsored by Janesville Tap)