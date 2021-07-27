Janesville Days 2021

Thursday, July 29

4 p.m.-2 a.m.: Janesville Tap beer garden

5-7 p.m.: Community dinner (fundraiser for the DC Group)

5-7 p.m.: Loony Balloonies and face painting

6 p.m.: Talent show

7 p.m.: Little Miss/Mr. Janesville crowned

7-11 p.m.: Toad Stanley Band

Friday, July 30

4-7 p.m.: Janesville Library open house ice cream social at their new location, 319 Main St.

4 p.m.-2 a.m.: Janesville Tap beer garden

5 p.m.: Janesville Days car show & shine (Call Mike Paul at 319-231-4459 for more information)

5-9 p.m.: Food vendors

7 p.m.: Parade — line-up at 6 p.m. at Janesville School, parade starts at 7 p.m. Listen live on Main Street

8 p.m.-midnight: Lonesome Road band

9 p.m.: Movie night at Janesville School, featuring “Jumanji” (sponsored by JCSD PTA)

Saturday, July 31

8 a.m.: Wildcat 5K walk-run, register by July 28 (contact Nolan Hovland, nolan.hovland@janesvilleschools.net)

10 a.m.: Food and craft vendors open

10 a.m.-2 a.m.: Janesville Tap beer garden

Noon-8 p.m.: Fiesta Perez inflatables

Noon: Horseshoes at City Park, sign up at noon, play starts at 12:30 p.m., $10 entry fee, contact Dave at 319-464-4628 or Sherry at 319-464-4627 for info)

1 p.m.: Tractor pull (Sponsored by BW Contractors Inc.)

1-8 p.m.: Kids, Cars and More! pedal cars

3-4:30 p.m.: Janesville Fire Department corn bin rescue demonstration

4-8 p.m.: Hick’s Place Game Liner/Laser Tag

4:30 p.m.: Bed races

5-7:30 p.m.: Cow chip bingo

6:30-9 p.m.: Southland band (Sponsored by Nail Studio 319, Streetside Eats and Shep’s Handyman)

9 p.m.-1 a.m.: Catfish Murphy band (Sponsored by Janesville Tap)