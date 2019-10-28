Though neither will be competing in this year’s postseason, both the Janesville and Denver football teams ended their respective seasons with victories on Friday.
Janesville traveled to North Iowa to face the Bison, and the Wildcats dominated, winning 43-6.
The Wildcats scored six offensive touchdowns and gathered 350 yards, including 210 rushing yards.
Sophomore quarterback Leo Dodd was efficient, completing five of his seven pass attempts for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Dodd also ran for 64 yards and a touchdown.
Junior running back Carson Pariseau ran the ball nine times for 92 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore wide receiver Wiley Sherburne caught two passes for 83 yards and one touchdown.
Janesville held the Bison offense in check, as North Iowa had just 216 total yards and scored just one touchdown.
After an up-and-down season, Janesville finished with a two-game win streak and its final record is 6-3.
Meanwhile, the Cyclones also had a dominant performance Friday night, as they won 56-13 at Lake Mills.
Denver racked up eight offensive touchdowns and 479 all purpose yards Friday and held the Bulldogs to just two touchdowns.
Junior quarterback Isaac Besh was sharp, completing five of his seven passes for 72 yards and two touchdowns. Besh also ran for a touchdown.
Senior running back Nathan Eggena had a productive outing, rushing the ball 26 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman receiver Ethan Schoville caught a 50-yard touchdown.
Junior Brennen Graber was dominant on the defensive end, racking up 7.5 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, half a sack and one interception.