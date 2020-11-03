CEDAR RAPIDS – A year after it was shocked in the first round of the state tournament, Janesville was certain history would not repeat itself.
St. Albert Council Bluffs had other ideas.
Janesville fell behind early and often and nearly forced a fifth set, but a late rally by St. Albert helped secure a 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 26-24 victory over the No. 1-ranked team during a Class 1A quarterfinal Tuesday night at Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
St. Albert carried an 11-13 record into the postseason.
Now at 15-13, it is one win away from a shot a state championship.
“We knew that even just us getting here, a lot of people didn’t think we would make it just based on our record,” St. Albert coach Angie Lantz said. “A lot of people overlooked us and we’ve been under the radar the bulk of the year based on a tough conference schedule.”
The Saintes dominated the first two sets, often forcing the Wildcats (28-5) out of system.
Back-to-back ace serves from Allie Petry helped St. Albert grab a 7-4 lead in the opening set. Petry, who is just 5-foot-6, stole the show. The St. Albert senior powered a match-high 25 kills in the win, including a couple in the final points to secure a 1-0 lead.
The second set was similar to the first.
Consecutive kills by Lainey Sheffield widened St. Albert’s lead to 12-6 before Janesville called a timeout. A kill from senior Gabby Gergen pulled Janesville within four points, 18-14, later in the set, but St. Albert kept the pressure on.
“I’m not really sure what happened in the beginning,” said Gergen, who finished with 11 kills and 34 assists. “We just weren’t playing our game, and they just kept getting long runs. We could get one point, and they’d come right back, so it was real hard for us to get in our groove of things.”
Down two matches to none, the Wildcats, who have won the Class 1A state title four of the last five seasons, were desperate for points.
They rallied to take the third set, and momentum began to shift.
A kill by Marra Fitzgerald bumped Janesville ahead 11-6 in the fourth set. Janesville led 22-16 later on. Gergen put her team within a point of forcing a fifth set with another kill to make it 24-19.
Back came St. Albert.
The Saintes went on a 7-0 run complete the upset and cut the Wildcats’ season short.
Gergen went down in the fourth set with an ankle injury and re-entered. Junior Pyper McCarville led the Wildcats with 15 kills, while senior Chloe Kiene added four kills and two block assists.
“St. Albert came out strong,” Janesville coach Shelly Sorensen said. “We knew they were a good team, and they played really well those first two sets. We tightened up a little and couldn’t get our offense going consistently.
“(We) could’ve thrown in the towel there. I’m very proud of the girls for coming back in that third set and fighting back and into the fourth. But, boy, then to have the injury and get that little setback and we couldn’t hang on, it’s hard for the girls to understand. But that’s just the way it goes.”