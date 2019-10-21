The Janesville football team was victorious Friday, beating Dunkerton 33-19 at Janesville High School.
The Wildcats ended a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 5-3 with the win. Their District 2 record improves to 3-3.
Junior Carson Pariseau again served as Janesville’s engine, scoring two of the team’s five touchdowns Friday. Pariseau had 24 rushing attempts for 183 yards and averaged over 7 yards per carry. One of his touchdowns went for 43 yards.
Sophomore quarterback Leo Dodd was also effective Friday, completing half of his pass attempts for 177 yards and two touchdown. Dodd three the ball just 14 times and completed 7 passes, but he averaged 25.3 yards per completion and threw no interceptions.
Dodd’s quarterback rating was 203.3, and his longest touchdown went for 72 yards.
Senior wide receiver Caden Billingsley had quite a day, catching four passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Wiley Sherburne added a receiving touchdown of his own. Pariseau also had one reception for 25 yards.
Janesville took advantage of a few Dunkerton miscues, as both junior Logan Buseman and Wiley recovered fumbles.
Pariseau made three of his PAT attempts during the game.
After getting back in the win column, Janesville heads to North Iowa on Friday for its regular season finale.