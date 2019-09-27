The Janesville football team defeated Rockford 35-28 in a last-second victory on homecoming Friday night.
The Wildcats improve to 4-1 on the season (2-1 in District 2) and bounced back from the 62-7 loss on Sept. 20 to Don Boscoe.
The win didn't come without some dramatic redemption.
Janesville took a 28-22 lead with just under 4 minutes left in the game on a direct snap touchdown to junior Carson Pariseau and a subsequent 2-point conversion on a run from quarterback Leo Dodd.
One defensive stop might've sealed the win for the Wildcats. But a Janesville personal foul on the kickoff gave Rockford the ball on its own 30 yard line, and a 27-yard run from running back Justice Jones put the ball on the Wildcats' 7. Jones punched the ball in for a touchdown the next play.
It was the second touchdown for Jones, who also had an interception on defense.
Rockford failed on a 2-point conversion, leaving the game tied at 28 with 1 minute, 47 seconds left. It would've been a tall task for Janesville to drive the field in that time for a game-wining score — overtime looked likely.
Then came Jaden Appleby.
The sophomore Appleby received the kickoff and darted down the right sideline, returning the ball all the way to Rockford's 14 yard line. Three plays later, Dodd scampered into the end zone for a touchdown, and a successful extra point put Janesville up 35-28 for good.
Appleby's huge kick return knocked the monkey off his back, as the sophomore muffed a punt earlier in the third quarter. Rockford recovered the ball and went on to score a touchdown, which put it up 22-13.
After going 1-1 over the two-game home stand, Janesville heads back on the road to play Tripoli on Oct. 4.