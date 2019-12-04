It's hard to imagine a team having a worse hand than the one Janesville has been dealt to begin the 2019-20 season.
After its 2018-19 season ended in the regional quarterfinals, the Wildcats girls basketball team lost seven seniors.
The current roster has just three seniors and four juniors.
And if you pay attention, you'll notice much of the team has players who were on the volleyball team.
Naomi and Hope Hovenga, Kennedy Eastman, Bailey Hoff, Chloe Kiene, Gabby Gergen, Pyper McCarville and Kamryn Umthum were all on the Janesville volleyball team that lost in the first round of the Class 1A state tournament on Nov. 13 in Cedar Rapids.
Since the end of the volleyball season, new head coach Chad Brown had just six practices to get his team ready for basketball.
So, all things considered, Janesville's debacle of a season opener — a 56-26 home loss to Hudson on Nov. 26 — is pretty forgivable.
"Last week was tough," Brown said. "It’s tough for any team coming off the short turnaround from volleyball. We’re short in numbers and we’re short in stature. It’s kind of hard to play."
To make matters worse, Janesville was only able to practice twice between the first game and Tuesday because of Thanksgiving break.
Yet the Wildcats team that played Tuesday night looked nothing like one that lost by 30 points the week before.
Janesville bounced back in a big way in its second game, resoundingly beating Dunkerton 48-30 on the Shelly Sorensen Court. Janesville improves to 1-1 on the young season with its first conference win.
"I think the girls needed that," Brown said. "That’s a credit to (the players). We only practiced twice. We played Tuesday, we took Wednesday, Thursday and Friday off for the holiday, and we practiced Saturday and (Monday). We only had two days. So we focused on, 'Here’s what didn’t go well, we’re going to correct those things.'"
The first thing Brown focused on fixing was ball security and turnovers, which were a major issue in the first game. Hudson recorded 14 steals in that game, which led to many fast break scores.
So when Dunkerton unveiled its full-court press in the first quarter Tuesday, the Wildcats were prepared.
On Janesville's first possession facing the press, the point guard Hoff skillfully winded through the Dunkerton defenders and floated a perfect assist to Eastman, who was wide open in the paint.
The bucket put the Wildcats up 9-3 midway through the first period and set the tone for the rest of the night. A midrange jumper from Umthum would put the team up 17-7 at the end of the first.
The Raiders nearly cut the lead in half with two straight 3s to open the second quarter, but an Umthum 3, a Kiene bucket (assisted on by Gergen) and a long 2 from Gergen extended Janesville's lead to 26-13.
Dunkerton scored two baskets to cut its deficit to 28-20 heading into halftime.
The third quarter was a slog, as neither team scored for over four minutes. The first basket came on a Dunkerton 3-pointer that cut the Janesville lead to 28-23 with 3 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the period.
The Wildcats wouldn't score until 2 minutes remained in the third, which Gergen drew a shooting foul after an accurate feed from Hoff. The junior would hit one free throw to push the lead to 29-23.
Janesville eventually led 33-23 heading into the fourth as the team allowed just 3 points from the Raiders, thanks in large part to the defensive work from Umthum.
The sophomore is playing on varsity for the first time, but she showed the instincts of a senior Tuesday.
"She’s really intelligent and picks things up," Brown said. "She competes. She’s got a monster blister on her foot, but she says, ‘I’m not coming out. I’m playing.’
"She played major minutes, and I’ll take those all day long."
The Wildcats only played better in the fourth as they closed the win, outscoring the Raiders 15-7 in the final period.
Janesville is back in action Friday when it'll play No. 7 Clarksville, the Wildcats' first ranked opponent of the season.